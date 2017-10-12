Provident Financial plc (PFG) Price Target Cut to GBX 483 by Analysts at Liberum Capital

Provident Financial plc (LON:PFG) had its price target lowered by analysts at Liberum Capital from GBX 487 ($6.40) to GBX 483 ($6.35) in a report issued on Thursday. The firm currently has a “sell” rating on the stock. Liberum Capital’s target price would suggest a potential downside of 39.66% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. J P Morgan Chase & Co cut their target price on shares of Provident Financial plc from GBX 3,650 ($47.99) to GBX 3,200 ($42.07) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 28th. Peel Hunt restated an “under review” rating on shares of Provident Financial plc in a research note on Tuesday, August 22nd. Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (The) cut their target price on shares of Provident Financial plc from GBX 3,140 ($41.28) to GBX 2,660 ($34.97) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 22nd. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Provident Financial plc in a research note on Friday, July 14th. They issued a “hold” rating and a GBX 2,310 ($30.37) target price on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC lowered shares of Provident Financial plc to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the company from GBX 3,478 ($45.73) to GBX 940 ($12.36) in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 1,943.67 ($25.55).

Get Provident Financial plc alerts:

Shares of Provident Financial plc (LON:PFG) opened at 800.50 on Thursday. The firm’s market cap is GBX 1.16 billion. Provident Financial plc has a 52-week low of GBX 426.60 and a 52-week high of GBX 3,284.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 813.07 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 2,223.06.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: This report was first reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this report on another website, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of US & international trademark & copyright legislation. The original version of this report can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/10/12/provident-financial-plc-pfg-price-target-cut-to-gbx-483-by-analysts-at-liberum-capital.html.

About Provident Financial plc

Provident Financial plc is a United Kingdom-based non-standard lender. The Company’s divisions include Vanquis Bank Limited (Vanquis Bank), Consumer Credit Division (CCD) and Moneybarn. Its segments include Vanquis Bank, CCD, Moneybarn and Central. The Company serves non-standard credit customers with a range of products from credit cards and car finance, to home credit and online unsecured, and guarantor loans.

Receive News & Ratings for Provident Financial plc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Provident Financial plc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.