ProShare Advisors LLC Reduces Position in Progenics Pharmaceuticals Inc. (PGNX)

ProShare Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of Progenics Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNX) by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 43,343 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 3,688 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Progenics Pharmaceuticals worth $294,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Progenics Pharmaceuticals by 149,468.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,523,053 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $89,897,000 after purchasing an additional 9,516,686 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Progenics Pharmaceuticals by 46.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,132,770 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $39,013,000 after purchasing an additional 1,304,487 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Progenics Pharmaceuticals by 50.8% during the 2nd quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,012,366 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $27,243,000 after purchasing an additional 1,352,245 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Progenics Pharmaceuticals by 26.1% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,598,721 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $24,534,000 after purchasing an additional 537,739 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Park West Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Progenics Pharmaceuticals by 102.1% during the 1st quarter. Park West Asset Management LLC now owns 2,494,096 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $23,544,000 after purchasing an additional 1,259,910 shares during the last quarter. 89.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently weighed in on PGNX. ValuEngine cut Progenics Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price objective on shares of Progenics Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $14.00 price objective on shares of Progenics Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, September 1st. Aegis reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 price objective on shares of Progenics Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Finally, BidaskClub cut Progenics Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.20.

Progenics Pharmaceuticals Inc. (PGNX) opened at 7.21 on Thursday. The firm’s market cap is $506.64 million. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $6.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.01. Progenics Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a 12-month low of $4.60 and a 12-month high of $11.72.

Progenics Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PGNX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.04). Progenics Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 4.11% and a negative net margin of 6.13%. The business had revenue of $2.77 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.34 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.08) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 67.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Progenics Pharmaceuticals Inc. will post ($0.90) earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Progenics Pharmaceuticals, Inc is engaged in developing medicines and other products for targeting and treating cancer. The Company’s pipeline includes therapeutic agents designed to target cancer (AZEDRA and 1095); prostate specific membrane antigen (PSMA)-targeted imaging agents for prostate cancer (1404 and PyL), and imaging analysis tools.

