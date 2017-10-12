ProShare Advisors LLC Has $274,000 Stake in SM Energy Company (SM)

ProShare Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of SM Energy Company (NYSE:SM) by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,601 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 1,285 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in SM Energy were worth $274,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SM. Causeway Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of SM Energy by 230.1% during the 1st quarter. Causeway Capital Management LLC now owns 6,909,664 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $189,801,000 after buying an additional 4,816,230 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of SM Energy by 16.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,779,746 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $210,889,000 after buying an additional 1,226,564 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of SM Energy by 15.7% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,415,234 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $106,054,000 after buying an additional 600,265 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in shares of SM Energy by 12.6% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,497,847 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $74,349,000 after buying an additional 504,248 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of SM Energy by 17.5% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,523,022 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $60,600,000 after buying an additional 375,453 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.05% of the company’s stock.

SM Energy Company (SM) opened at 18.74 on Thursday. SM Energy Company has a 12-month low of $12.29 and a 12-month high of $43.09. The company’s market cap is $2.09 billion. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $15.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.94.

SM Energy (NYSE:SM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The energy company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.32). SM Energy had a negative return on equity of 3.11% and a negative net margin of 20.67%. The business had revenue of $284.94 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $299.12 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.44) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that SM Energy Company will post ($1.11) EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 1st. Investors of record on Friday, October 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 19th. This represents a yield of 0.54%. SM Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently -3.19%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on SM shares. BidaskClub lowered SM Energy from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. BMO Capital Markets set a $20.00 target price on SM Energy and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 5th. Bank of America Corporation started coverage on SM Energy in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. Barclays PLC decreased their target price on SM Energy from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada set a $20.00 target price on SM Energy and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. SM Energy has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.00.

About SM Energy

SM Energy Company is an independent energy company. The Company is engaged in the acquisition, exploration, development and production of crude oil and condensate, natural gas and natural gas liquids in onshore North America. It operates in the exploration and production segment of the oil and gas industry within the United States.

