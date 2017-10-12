ProShare Advisors LLC Cuts Holdings in Marriot Vacations Worldwide Corporation (VAC)

ProShare Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of Marriot Vacations Worldwide Corporation (NYSE:VAC) by 26.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,413 shares of the company’s stock after selling 854 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Marriot Vacations Worldwide Corporation were worth $284,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Creative Planning boosted its position in Marriot Vacations Worldwide Corporation by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 1,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Marriot Vacations Worldwide Corporation by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $899,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank boosted its position in Marriot Vacations Worldwide Corporation by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 3,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $365,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Marriot Vacations Worldwide Corporation by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its position in Marriot Vacations Worldwide Corporation by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. 75.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have weighed in on VAC. Deutsche Bank AG reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $112.00 price objective (up from $92.00) on shares of Marriot Vacations Worldwide Corporation in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised Marriot Vacations Worldwide Corporation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $129.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. BidaskClub cut Marriot Vacations Worldwide Corporation from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. ValuEngine cut Marriot Vacations Worldwide Corporation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price objective on Marriot Vacations Worldwide Corporation from $113.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $126.86.

Marriot Vacations Worldwide Corporation (VAC) opened at 124.78 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.37 billion, a PE ratio of 22.44 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $118.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $114.11. Marriot Vacations Worldwide Corporation has a 52-week low of $59.33 and a 52-week high of $128.75.

Marriot Vacations Worldwide Corporation (NYSE:VAC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $497.62 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $489.85 million. Marriot Vacations Worldwide Corporation had a net margin of 7.90% and a return on equity of 16.96%. Marriot Vacations Worldwide Corporation’s revenue was up 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.08 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Marriot Vacations Worldwide Corporation will post $5.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Marriot Vacations Worldwide Corporation announced that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Thursday, August 3rd that authorizes the company to buyback 1,000,000 shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 21st were paid a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 20th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.12%. Marriot Vacations Worldwide Corporation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.18%.

In other news, VP Brian E. Miller sold 10,500 shares of Marriot Vacations Worldwide Corporation stock in a transaction on Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.61, for a total transaction of $1,203,405.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 12,058 shares in the company, valued at $1,381,967.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder J W. Marriott, Jr. sold 5,962 shares of Marriot Vacations Worldwide Corporation stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.18, for a total transaction of $680,741.16. Following the sale, the insider now owns 12,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,386,601.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Marriot Vacations Worldwide Corporation Company Profile

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corporation focuses on vacation ownership, based on number of owners, number of resorts and revenues. The Company is an exclusive worldwide developer, marketer, seller and manager of vacation ownership and related products under the Marriott Vacation Club and Grand Residences by Marriott brands.

