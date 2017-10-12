PROS Holdings, Inc. (PRO) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Stifel Nicolaus

Stifel Nicolaus restated their hold rating on shares of PROS Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRO) in a research note released on Sunday. They currently have a $28.00 price target on the software maker’s stock.
Separately, Pacific Crest upped their price objective on shares of PROS Holdings from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. PROS Holdings has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $31.60.
Shares of PROS Holdings (NYSE PRO) opened at 25.00 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $24.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.17. PROS Holdings has a one year low of $20.34 and a one year high of $30.49. The stock’s market capitalization is $794.70 million.
PROS Holdings (NYSE:PRO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The software maker reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $40.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.48 million. PROS Holdings had a negative net margin of 46.55% and a negative return on equity of 2,114.05%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.26) EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that PROS Holdings will post ($0.87) EPS for the current fiscal year.
In other news, CEO Andres Reiner sold 28,175 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.67, for a total transaction of $807,777.25. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 423,140 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,131,423.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Ronald F. Woestemeyer sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.51, for a total transaction of $1,275,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 86,350 shares of company stock worth $2,296,808 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 17.20% of the company’s stock.
Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. DF Dent & Co. Inc. lifted its position in shares of PROS Holdings by 15.5% during the first quarter. DF Dent & Co. Inc. now owns 2,336,673 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $56,524,000 after purchasing an additional 314,368 shares during the last quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of PROS Holdings by 6.8% during the second quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,503,661 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $41,185,000 after purchasing an additional 95,540 shares during the last quarter. Daruma Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of PROS Holdings by 2,559.7% during the second quarter. Daruma Capital Management LLC now owns 1,415,984 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $38,784,000 after purchasing an additional 1,362,746 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of PROS Holdings by 3.6% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,247,134 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $34,158,000 after purchasing an additional 43,377 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Financial Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of PROS Holdings by 2.2% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Financial Services Inc. now owns 864,312 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $23,674,000 after purchasing an additional 18,607 shares during the last quarter. 91.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About PROS Holdings
PROS Holdings, Inc (PROS) is a provider of revenue and profit realization solutions. The Company provides its solutions to enterprises across the manufacturing, distribution, services, and travel industries, including automotive and industrial, business-to-business (B2B) services, cargo, chemicals and energy, consumer goods, insurance, food and beverage, healthcare, high tech and travel.
