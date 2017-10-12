Profund Advisors LLC Lowers Stake in Pentair PLC. (PNR)

Profund Advisors LLC cut its position in shares of Pentair PLC. (NYSE:PNR) by 8.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,816 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 340 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Pentair PLC. were worth $254,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PNR. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Pentair PLC. by 29.9% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,964 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $312,000 after purchasing an additional 1,143 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Pentair PLC. by 3.5% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 396,476 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $24,891,000 after purchasing an additional 13,307 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Pentair PLC. by 16.0% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,293,038 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $269,517,000 after purchasing an additional 591,429 shares during the period. Teachers Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Pentair PLC. by 5.1% during the first quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 264,569 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $16,610,000 after purchasing an additional 12,858 shares during the period. Finally, Thrivent Financial For Lutherans grew its position in Pentair PLC. by 6.9% in the first quarter. Thrivent Financial For Lutherans now owns 6,227 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $391,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.52% of the company’s stock.

Get Pentair PLC. alerts:

A number of brokerages have weighed in on PNR. Jefferies Group LLC reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $59.00 price target on shares of Pentair PLC. in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. BidaskClub cut Pentair PLC. from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 5th. Bank of America Corporation reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $65.00 price target on shares of Pentair PLC. in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $70.00 price target on shares of Pentair PLC. in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $67.00 price target on shares of Pentair PLC. in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $68.15.

Shares of Pentair PLC. (PNR) opened at 69.95 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $12.69 billion, a PE ratio of 20.59 and a beta of 1.41. Pentair PLC. has a one year low of $53.80 and a one year high of $70.51. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $65.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $64.75.

Pentair PLC. (NYSE:PNR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The industrial products company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.00. Pentair PLC. had a return on equity of 13.17% and a net margin of 12.86%. The company had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.28 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.11 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Pentair PLC. will post $3.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 20th will be paid a $0.345 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 19th. This represents a $1.38 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.97%. Pentair PLC.’s payout ratio is 40.71%.

In other news, Director Ronald Merriman sold 5,200 shares of Pentair PLC. stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.00, for a total value of $348,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 21,538 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,443,046. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 9.90% of the company’s stock.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: “Profund Advisors LLC Lowers Stake in Pentair PLC. (PNR)” was originally reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this story on another website, it was stolen and republished in violation of US and international trademark and copyright laws. The correct version of this story can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/10/12/profund-advisors-llc-lowers-stake-in-pentair-plc-pnr.html.

About Pentair PLC.

Pentair, Inc (Pentair) is a focused diversified industrial manufacturing company. The Company operates in two segments: Water & Fluid Solutions and Technical Products. Water & Fluid Solutions is providing products and systems used worldwide in the movement, storage and treatment of water. Technical Products is engaged in the global enclosures and thermal management markets, designing and manufacturing standard, modified and custom enclosures that house and protect sensitive electronics and electrical components and protect the people that use them.

Receive News & Ratings for Pentair PLC. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pentair PLC. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.