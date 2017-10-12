Profund Advisors LLC Has $260,000 Position in W.R. Grace & Co. (GRA)

Profund Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of W.R. Grace & Co. (NYSE:GRA) by 33.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,606 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 1,840 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in W.R. Grace & Co. were worth $260,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its position in W.R. Grace & Co. by 22.9% during the second quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 2,150 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $155,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in W.R. Grace & Co. by 7.2% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,284 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $159,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in W.R. Grace & Co. by 13.4% during the second quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,517 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $181,000 after acquiring an additional 298 shares during the last quarter. World Asset Management Inc purchased a new stake in W.R. Grace & Co. during the second quarter valued at approximately $221,000. Finally, MUFG Americas Holdings Corp purchased a new stake in W.R. Grace & Co. during the second quarter valued at approximately $223,000. 84.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of W.R. Grace & Co. in a research report on Thursday, September 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $81.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Group LLC reissued a “hold” rating and set a $70.00 target price on shares of W.R. Grace & Co. in a research report on Friday, June 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of W.R. Grace & Co. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 7th. KeyCorp reissued a “buy” rating and set a $77.00 target price on shares of W.R. Grace & Co. in a research report on Sunday, September 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 target price on shares of W.R. Grace & Co. in a research report on Friday, September 1st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. W.R. Grace & Co. has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $79.55.
W.R. Grace & Co. (NYSE:GRA) opened at 72.94 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $72.03 and its 200-day moving average is $70.44. The firm has a market cap of $4.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.51 and a beta of 1.11. W.R. Grace & Co. has a 52 week low of $63.37 and a 52 week high of $74.63.
W.R. Grace & Co. (NYSE:GRA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $429.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $407.72 million. W.R. Grace & Co. had a net margin of 8.20% and a return on equity of 43.88%. The company’s revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.74 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that W.R. Grace & Co. will post $3.37 earnings per share for the current year.
W.R. Grace & Co. Profile
W. R. Grace & Co (Grace) is engaged in the production and sale of specialty chemicals and specialty materials. The Company operates in two segments: Grace Catalysts Technologies and Grace Materials Technologies. The Grace Catalysts Technologies segment includes catalysts and related products and technologies used in refining, petrochemical and other chemical manufacturing applications.
