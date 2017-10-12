Profund Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of W.R. Grace & Co. (NYSE:GRA) by 33.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,606 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 1,840 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in W.R. Grace & Co. were worth $260,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its position in W.R. Grace & Co. by 22.9% during the second quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 2,150 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $155,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in W.R. Grace & Co. by 7.2% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,284 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $159,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in W.R. Grace & Co. by 13.4% during the second quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,517 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $181,000 after acquiring an additional 298 shares during the last quarter. World Asset Management Inc purchased a new stake in W.R. Grace & Co. during the second quarter valued at approximately $221,000. Finally, MUFG Americas Holdings Corp purchased a new stake in W.R. Grace & Co. during the second quarter valued at approximately $223,000. 84.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get W.R. Grace & Co. alerts:

WARNING: “Profund Advisors LLC Has $260,000 Position in W.R. Grace & Co. (GRA)” was originally published by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this article on another domain, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of U.S. and international trademark and copyright law. The legal version of this article can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/10/12/profund-advisors-llc-has-260000-position-in-w-r-grace-co-gra.html.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of W.R. Grace & Co. in a research report on Thursday, September 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $81.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Group LLC reissued a “hold” rating and set a $70.00 target price on shares of W.R. Grace & Co. in a research report on Friday, June 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of W.R. Grace & Co. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 7th. KeyCorp reissued a “buy” rating and set a $77.00 target price on shares of W.R. Grace & Co. in a research report on Sunday, September 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 target price on shares of W.R. Grace & Co. in a research report on Friday, September 1st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. W.R. Grace & Co. has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $79.55.

W.R. Grace & Co. (NYSE:GRA) opened at 72.94 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $72.03 and its 200-day moving average is $70.44. The firm has a market cap of $4.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.51 and a beta of 1.11. W.R. Grace & Co. has a 52 week low of $63.37 and a 52 week high of $74.63.

W.R. Grace & Co. (NYSE:GRA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $429.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $407.72 million. W.R. Grace & Co. had a net margin of 8.20% and a return on equity of 43.88%. The company’s revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.74 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that W.R. Grace & Co. will post $3.37 earnings per share for the current year.

W.R. Grace & Co. Profile

W. R. Grace & Co (Grace) is engaged in the production and sale of specialty chemicals and specialty materials. The Company operates in two segments: Grace Catalysts Technologies and Grace Materials Technologies. The Grace Catalysts Technologies segment includes catalysts and related products and technologies used in refining, petrochemical and other chemical manufacturing applications.

Receive News & Ratings for W.R. Grace & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for W.R. Grace & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.