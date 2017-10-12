Profund Advisors LLC Has $251,000 Stake in Silgan Holdings Inc. (SLGN)

Profund Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Silgan Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SLGN) by 20.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,888 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,340 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Silgan Holdings were worth $251,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SLGN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Silgan Holdings by 102.2% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,792,959 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $247,661,000 after purchasing an additional 3,939,145 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Silgan Holdings by 107.4% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,637,734 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $210,947,000 after purchasing an additional 3,437,477 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Silgan Holdings by 106.8% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,608,013 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $51,104,000 after purchasing an additional 830,485 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in shares of Silgan Holdings by 110.6% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,182,606 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $37,583,000 after purchasing an additional 621,131 shares during the period. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Silgan Holdings by 96.5% during the second quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 1,164,656 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $37,013,000 after purchasing an additional 571,928 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.00% of the company’s stock.

SLGN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on shares of Silgan Holdings in a research note on Sunday, July 9th. Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (The) lowered shares of Silgan Holdings from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, July 13th. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Silgan Holdings from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Silgan Holdings from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. Finally, Bank of America Corporation lowered shares of Silgan Holdings from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Silgan Holdings has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.00.

Shares of Silgan Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ SLGN) opened at 29.05 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $3.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.07 and a beta of 0.53. Silgan Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $23.58 and a 52-week high of $32.50. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $29.42 and its 200-day moving average is $30.51.

Silgan Holdings (NASDAQ:SLGN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35. Silgan Holdings had a return on equity of 31.19% and a net margin of 3.83%. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.60 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Silgan Holdings Inc. will post $1.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 1st were issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 30th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.24%. Silgan Holdings’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.03%.

In other news, insider Thomas James Snyder sold 10,506 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.78, for a total transaction of $323,374.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Anthony P. Andreacchi sold 2,192 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.18, for a total value of $66,154.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 19,698 shares of company stock valued at $597,429. Corporate insiders own 33.10% of the company’s stock.

About Silgan Holdings

Silgan Holdings Inc is a holding company. The Company is a manufacturer of rigid packaging for consumer goods products. The Company operates in three business segments: metal containers, closures and plastic containers. Its metal container segment is engaged in the manufacture and sale of steel and aluminum containers for human and pet food and general line products.

