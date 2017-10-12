Profund Advisors LLC Decreases Stake in Cincinnati Financial Corporation (CINF)

Profund Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in Cincinnati Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:CINF) by 26.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,648 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,305 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cincinnati Financial Corporation were worth $264,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial Corporation by 1,893.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,125,725 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $948,595,000 after buying an additional 12,467,118 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in Cincinnati Financial Corporation by 3.4% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,068,325 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $727,642,000 after purchasing an additional 329,902 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in Cincinnati Financial Corporation by 2.4% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,307,619 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $455,852,000 after purchasing an additional 149,473 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Cincinnati Financial Corporation by 2.2% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,962,990 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $214,669,000 after purchasing an additional 62,767 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Cincinnati Financial Corporation by 1.2% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 801,556 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $57,928,000 after purchasing an additional 9,758 shares during the last quarter. 63.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms recently issued reports on CINF. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cincinnati Financial Corporation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, September 25th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated a “hold” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on shares of Cincinnati Financial Corporation in a research report on Friday, August 18th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Cincinnati Financial Corporation from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $79.25.

Shares of Cincinnati Financial Corporation (CINF) opened at 76.94 on Thursday. Cincinnati Financial Corporation has a 52-week low of $68.11 and a 52-week high of $81.98. The company’s 50-day moving average is $76.41 and its 200 day moving average is $73.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.62 billion, a PE ratio of 22.05 and a beta of 0.90.

Cincinnati Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:CINF) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The insurance provider reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.38 billion. Cincinnati Financial Corporation had a net margin of 10.33% and a return on equity of 6.57%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.57 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Cincinnati Financial Corporation will post $2.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.60%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 21st. Cincinnati Financial Corporation’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.31%.

Cincinnati Financial Corporation Profile

Cincinnati Financial Corporation is an insurance holding company. It operates through five segments: Commercial lines insurance, Personal lines insurance, Excess and surplus lines insurance, and Life insurance and Investments. Its Commercial Lines Insurance Segment provides five commercial business lines: commercial casualty, commercial property, commercial auto, workers’ compensation and other commercial lines.

