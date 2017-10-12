Principal Financial Group Inc. Takes $743,000 Position in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria SA (BBVA)

Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria SA (NASDAQ:BBVA) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 88,863 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $743,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria SA by 348,907.9% during the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 36,534,142 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $305,425,000 after buying an additional 36,523,674 shares during the last quarter. Aristotle Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria SA by 12.2% during the first quarter. Aristotle Capital Management LLC now owns 33,750,761 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $256,911,000 after buying an additional 3,676,506 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria SA by 24.9% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 10,489,427 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $79,825,000 after buying an additional 2,092,037 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria SA by 6.9% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,345,129 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $40,676,000 after buying an additional 343,494 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria SA by 0.4% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,102,891 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $16,003,000 after buying an additional 7,683 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria SA (NASDAQ:BBVA) opened at 8.73 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.14 billion and a P/E ratio of 12.86. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $8.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.45. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria SA has a 12 month low of $6.04 and a 12 month high of $9.35.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria SA (NASDAQ:BBVA) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 28th. The bank reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18. The business had revenue of $6.96 billion for the quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria SA had a return on equity of 9.26% and a net margin of 17.53%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria SA will post $0.61 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.1061 per share. This is a boost from Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria SA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $0.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 5th.

BBVA has been the subject of a number of research reports. BidaskClub raised Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria SA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Zacks Investment Research raised Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria SA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.75 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, September 8th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria SA from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.75.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria SA Company Profile

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, SA (BBVA) is a diversified financial company engaged in retail banking, wholesale banking, asset management and private banking. Its segments include Banking Activity in Spain, Real Estate Activity in Spain, the United States Turkey, Mexico, South America and Rest of Eurasia.

