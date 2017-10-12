Principal Financial Group Inc. Sells 9,527 Shares of VEREIT Inc. (VER)

Principal Financial Group Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of VEREIT Inc. (NYSE:VER) by 10.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 82,744 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 9,527 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in VEREIT were worth $674,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VER. Comerica Bank increased its stake in shares of VEREIT by 12.2% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 87,810 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $752,000 after purchasing an additional 9,534 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of VEREIT by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 15,881 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $135,000 after purchasing an additional 529 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of VEREIT by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 36,718 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $312,000 after purchasing an additional 1,478 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of VEREIT by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,118,483 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $60,412,000 after purchasing an additional 286,185 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of VEREIT by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 12,868,146 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $109,250,000 after purchasing an additional 582,551 shares in the last quarter. 85.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on VER. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of VEREIT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. ValuEngine raised shares of VEREIT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of VEREIT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, July 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.80.

Shares of VEREIT Inc. (NYSE VER) opened at 8.36 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $8.49 and a 200 day moving average of $8.36. VEREIT Inc. has a 1-year low of $7.44 and a 1-year high of $9.81. The stock’s market capitalization is $8.14 billion.

VEREIT (NYSE:VER) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.16). VEREIT had a negative net margin of 2.72% and a negative return on equity of 0.44%. The business had revenue of $336.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $296.02 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.19 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that VEREIT Inc. will post ($1.70) earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.138 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $0.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.60%. This is a positive change from VEREIT’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. VEREIT’s payout ratio is currently -499.95%.

VEREIT Profile

VEREIT, Inc is a full-service real estate operating company. The Company operates through two business segments: real estate investment (REI) segment and investment management segment, Cole Capital. As of December 31, 2016, through its REI segment, the Company owned and managed a portfolio of 4,142 retail, restaurant, office and industrial real estate properties with an aggregate of 93.3 million square feet, which are located in 49 states, Puerto Rico and Canada.

