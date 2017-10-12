Principal Financial Group Inc. Invests $602,000 in GlaxoSmithKline PLC (GSK)

Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of GlaxoSmithKline PLC (NYSE:GSK) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 13,958 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $602,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of GlaxoSmithKline PLC by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 111,805 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,821,000 after buying an additional 497 shares during the period. NTV Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in GlaxoSmithKline PLC by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. NTV Asset Management LLC now owns 30,787 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,327,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its stake in GlaxoSmithKline PLC by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 976,023 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $42,086,000 after acquiring an additional 4,235 shares during the last quarter. Kahn Brothers Group Inc. DE boosted its stake in GlaxoSmithKline PLC by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Kahn Brothers Group Inc. DE now owns 1,055,085 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $45,495,000 after acquiring an additional 4,090 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new position in GlaxoSmithKline PLC during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,756,000. Institutional investors own 9.28% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup Inc. lowered shares of GlaxoSmithKline PLC from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 5th. BidaskClub lowered shares of GlaxoSmithKline PLC from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, July 24th. J P Morgan Chase & Co reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline PLC in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. TheStreet lowered shares of GlaxoSmithKline PLC from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of GlaxoSmithKline PLC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.67.

Shares of GlaxoSmithKline PLC (NYSE:GSK) opened at 40.86 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $40.24 and a 200-day moving average of $41.60. The company has a market cap of $99.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.59 and a beta of 1.03. GlaxoSmithKline PLC has a 12 month low of $37.20 and a 12 month high of $44.53.

GlaxoSmithKline PLC (NYSE:GSK) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The pharmaceutical company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.02. GlaxoSmithKline PLC had a return on equity of 114.93% and a net margin of 6.48%. The company had revenue of $9.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.52 billion. On average, analysts forecast that GlaxoSmithKline PLC will post $2.87 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 12th. Investors of record on Friday, August 11th will be issued a $0.491 dividend. This is a boost from GlaxoSmithKline PLC’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 9th. GlaxoSmithKline PLC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 198.00%.

GlaxoSmithKline PLC Profile

GlaxoSmithKline plc is a global healthcare company. The Company operates through three segments: Pharmaceuticals, Vaccines and Consumer Healthcare. The Company focuses on its research across six areas: Respiratory diseases, human immunodeficiency virus (HIV)/infectious diseases, Vaccines, Immuno-inflammation, Oncology and Rare diseases.

