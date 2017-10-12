Primoris Services Corporation’s (PRIM) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Seaport Global Securities

Seaport Global Securities reissued their buy rating on shares of Primoris Services Corporation (NASDAQ:PRIM) in a report published on Wednesday morning. They currently have a $32.00 price objective on the construction company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on PRIM. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Primoris Services Corporation from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, August 11th. BidaskClub cut shares of Primoris Services Corporation from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Primoris Services Corporation from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Friday, August 11th. KeyCorp reiterated a hold rating on shares of Primoris Services Corporation in a research report on Tuesday, September 19th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on shares of Primoris Services Corporation from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $28.00.

Primoris Services Corporation (NASDAQ PRIM) remained flat at $29.05 on Wednesday. 152,360 shares of the stock traded hands. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $28.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.27. Primoris Services Corporation has a one year low of $18.71 and a one year high of $30.00. The stock has a market cap of $1.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.61 and a beta of 1.55.

Primoris Services Corporation (NASDAQ:PRIM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The construction company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.11. Primoris Services Corporation had a net margin of 2.09% and a return on equity of 11.30%. The company had revenue of $631.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $582.82 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.10 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 38.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Primoris Services Corporation will post $1.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, October 14th. Investors of record on Friday, September 29th will be given a dividend of $0.055 per share. This represents a $0.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 28th. Primoris Services Corporation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.40%.

In other Primoris Services Corporation news, CFO Peter J. Moerbeek sold 19,778 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.99, for a total transaction of $573,364.22. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 43,346 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,256,600.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Brian Pratt sold 311,933 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.08, for a total transaction of $8,759,078.64. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 9,646,585 shares in the company, valued at approximately $270,876,106.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,548,356 shares of company stock valued at $43,921,202 in the last quarter. 24.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its holdings in Primoris Services Corporation by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,352,384 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $33,728,000 after acquiring an additional 56,002 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in Primoris Services Corporation during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,410,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in Primoris Services Corporation by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 4,238 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $106,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP grew its holdings in Primoris Services Corporation by 193.8% during the 2nd quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 115,719 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,886,000 after acquiring an additional 76,335 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in Primoris Services Corporation by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 766,590 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $19,115,000 after acquiring an additional 45,858 shares during the last quarter. 69.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Primoris Services Corporation is a holding company. The Company holds various subsidiaries, through which it operates as a specialty contractor and infrastructure company. The Company provides a range of construction, fabrication, maintenance, replacement, water and wastewater, and engineering services to public utilities, petrochemical companies, energy companies, municipalities, state departments of transportation and other customers.

