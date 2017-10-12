Preferred Bank (PFBC) Shares Sold by Nationwide Fund Advisors

Nationwide Fund Advisors lowered its position in Preferred Bank (NASDAQ:PFBC) by 3.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 56,053 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,728 shares during the quarter. Nationwide Fund Advisors owned 0.39% of Preferred Bank worth $2,997,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of PFBC. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of Preferred Bank by 14.5% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,402 shares of the bank’s stock worth $183,000 after purchasing an additional 431 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of Preferred Bank by 86.9% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 3,726 shares of the bank’s stock worth $200,000 after purchasing an additional 1,732 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Preferred Bank during the first quarter worth about $207,000. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Preferred Bank during the second quarter worth about $220,000. Finally, Eqis Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Preferred Bank by 9.4% during the second quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,486 shares of the bank’s stock worth $240,000 after purchasing an additional 385 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.83% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. FBR & Co restated a “buy” rating on shares of Preferred Bank in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. BidaskClub upgraded Preferred Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 11th. Stephens raised Preferred Bank from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Preferred Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $65.00.

Shares of Preferred Bank (NASDAQ PFBC) opened at 59.36 on Thursday. Preferred Bank has a one year low of $34.31 and a one year high of $60.99. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $55.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $53.64. The company has a market capitalization of $852.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.38 and a beta of 0.94.

Preferred Bank (NASDAQ:PFBC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 18th. The bank reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.05. Preferred Bank had a net margin of 28.91% and a return on equity of 14.05%. The business had revenue of $32.55 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.78 million. On average, analysts forecast that Preferred Bank will post $3.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 20th. Investors of record on Friday, October 6th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 5th. Preferred Bank’s payout ratio is presently 27.49%.

Preferred Bank Profile

Preferred Bank is a commercial bank. The Bank provides deposit services, as well as real estate finance, commercial loans and trade finance to small and mid-sized businesses and their owners, entrepreneurs, real estate developers and investors, professionals and high net worth individuals. The Bank offers various services, such as personal banking, business banking and treasury management.

