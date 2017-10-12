PRA Group, Inc. (PRAA) Shares Sold by DF Dent & Co. Inc.

DF Dent & Co. Inc. trimmed its position in shares of PRA Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAA) by 31.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,823 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 4,066 shares during the quarter. DF Dent & Co. Inc.’s holdings in PRA Group were worth $334,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Amalgamated Bank boosted its position in PRA Group by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 6,393 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $242,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank boosted its position in PRA Group by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 3,084 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $117,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. boosted its position in PRA Group by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 5,829 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $221,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund boosted its position in PRA Group by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 33,836 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,282,000 after acquiring an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System boosted its position in PRA Group by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 24,159 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $801,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter.

PRAA has been the topic of several research reports. Raymond James Financial, Inc. reaffirmed an “underperform” rating on shares of PRA Group in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. BidaskClub raised PRA Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Citigroup Inc. cut PRA Group to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut PRA Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $36.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott cut PRA Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Sell” and an average price target of $36.00.

PRA Group (NASDAQ:PRAA) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The business services provider reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.23). PRA Group had a return on equity of 4.69% and a net margin of 9.76%. The business had revenue of $200.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $208.97 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.83 earnings per share. PRA Group’s quarterly revenue was down 12.3% on a year-over-year basis.

PRA Group Company Profile

PRA Group, Inc (PRA Group) is a financial and business services company with operations in the Americas and Europe. The Company’s primary business is the purchase, collection and management of portfolios of nonperforming loans. The Company operates through the account receivables management segment. It also provides fee-based services, such as vehicle location, skip tracing and collateral recovery for auto lenders, government entities and law enforcement; revenue administration, audit and revenue discovery/recovery services for local government entities; class action claims recovery services and purchases; servicing of consumer bankruptcy accounts in the United States, and contingent collections of nonperforming loans in Europe and South America.

