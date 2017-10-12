PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 (QQQ) Shares Sold by Kingfisher Capital LLC

Kingfisher Capital LLC trimmed its holdings in PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,250 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 49 shares during the quarter. Kingfisher Capital LLC’s holdings in PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 were worth $585,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BB&T Investment Services Inc. bought a new stake in PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 in the 2nd quarter worth about $885,000. Linscomb & Williams Inc. increased its holdings in PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc. now owns 11,238 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,547,000 after buying an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. increased its holdings in PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 by 9.4% in the 2nd quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 55,755 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,674,000 after buying an additional 4,777 shares in the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 13,482 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,855,000 after buying an additional 730 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisory Group LLC increased its holdings in PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 by 134.0% in the 2nd quarter. Private Advisory Group LLC now owns 15,478 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,131,000 after buying an additional 8,863 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 51.48% of the company’s stock.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 (NASDAQ QQQ) traded up 0.09% during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $148.17. The company had a trading volume of 8,329,206 shares. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $145.15 and a 200 day moving average of $140.46. PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 has a 1-year low of $113.45 and a 1-year high of $148.35.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 19th will be paid a $0.3194 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 18th.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 Company Profile

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

