PowerShares Dynamic Indls Sec Port (PRN) Shares Bought by Susquehanna International Group LLP

Susquehanna International Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of PowerShares Dynamic Indls Sec Port (NYSE:PRN) by 125.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,711 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,952 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP’s holdings in PowerShares Dynamic Indls Sec Port were worth $1,536,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Investment Partners Ltd. OH ADV grew its position in PowerShares Dynamic Indls Sec Port by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. Investment Partners Ltd. OH ADV now owns 4,938 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $264,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of PowerShares Dynamic Indls Sec Port by 31.0% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 9,253 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $465,000 after acquiring an additional 2,189 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu KCG Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PowerShares Dynamic Indls Sec Port by 94.5% in the 2nd quarter. Virtu KCG Holdings LLC now owns 23,810 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,274,000 after acquiring an additional 11,569 shares during the last quarter.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 19th were given a dividend of $0.253 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 18th. This is a positive change from PowerShares Dynamic Indls Sec Port’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. This represents a $1.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.71%.

About PowerShares Dynamic Indls Sec Port

PowerShares Dynamic Industrials Sector Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Industrials Sector Intellidex Index (the Index). The Index consists of stocks of 60 United States industrial companies. These are companies that are principally engaged in the business of providing industrial products and services, including engineering, heavy machinery, construction, electrical equipment, aerospace and defense, and general manufacturing.

