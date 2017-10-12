Power Integrations, Inc. (POWI) Position Lessened by Robecosam AG

Robecosam AG lowered its position in shares of Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI) by 23.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 150,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 45,000 shares during the quarter. Robecosam AG owned approximately 0.50% of Power Integrations worth $11,115,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in POWI. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Power Integrations by 70,779.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,457,481 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $227,330,000 after purchasing an additional 3,452,603 shares in the last quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Power Integrations during the 2nd quarter worth about $15,300,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Power Integrations by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,537,323 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $166,829,000 after purchasing an additional 153,103 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Power Integrations by 148.6% during the 2nd quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 229,555 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $16,735,000 after purchasing an additional 137,216 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Power Integrations by 138.7% during the 2nd quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 201,414 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $14,683,000 after purchasing an additional 117,027 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.38% of the company’s stock.

In other Power Integrations news, Director Nicholas Brathwaite sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $320,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 28,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,248,720. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Balu Balakrishnan sold 65,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.06, for a total value of $5,073,900.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 319,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,946,102.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 72,593 shares of company stock valued at $5,644,357 in the last ninety days. 4.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on POWI shares. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 target price (up previously from $75.00) on shares of Power Integrations in a research report on Friday, June 30th. BidaskClub cut shares of Power Integrations from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Deutsche Bank AG cut shares of Power Integrations from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $75.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. Drexel Hamilton set a $84.00 target price on shares of Power Integrations and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Power Integrations from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Power Integrations has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $81.33.

Shares of Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI) traded up 1.24% during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $73.55. 56,458 shares of the company were exchanged. The company has a market capitalization of $2.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.88 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a 50-day moving average of $72.36 and a 200 day moving average of $69.64. Power Integrations, Inc. has a one year low of $60.67 and a one year high of $82.80.

Power Integrations (NASDAQ:POWI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.03. Power Integrations had a net margin of 13.37% and a return on equity of 12.08%. The business had revenue of $107.56 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $107.85 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.61 earnings per share. Power Integrations’s revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Power Integrations, Inc. will post $2.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 31st were given a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 29th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.77%. Power Integrations’s dividend payout ratio is 29.95%.

Power Integrations Company Profile

Power Integrations, Inc designs, develops and markets analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits (ICs), and other electronic components and circuitry used in high-voltage power conversion. The Company’s products are used in power converters that convert electricity from a high-voltage source to the type of power required for downstream use.

