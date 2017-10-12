Power Co. of Canada (POW) Insider Stéphane Lemay Sells 22,609 Shares

Power Co. of Canada (TSE:POW) insider Stéphane Lemay sold 22,609 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$32.19, for a total value of C$727,783.71.

Stéphane Lemay also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, October 4th, Stéphane Lemay sold 25,975 shares of Power Co. of Canada stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$31.90, for a total value of C$828,602.50.

Shares of Power Co. of Canada (TSE:POW) traded up 0.12% during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $32.34. The stock had a trading volume of 552,710 shares. Power Co. of Canada has a 12-month low of $27.84 and a 12-month high of $32.49. The stock has a market cap of $14.98 billion and a P/E ratio of 10.99. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $30.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.42.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Friday, September 8th were given a dividend of $0.359 per share. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.44%. This is a boost from Power Co. of Canada’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 7th.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Power Co. of Canada in a research note on Wednesday, June 28th. Barclays PLC increased their price objective on Power Co. of Canada from C$32.00 to C$33.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st.

Power Co. of Canada Company Profile

Power Corporation of Canada is a diversified management and holding company. The Company has interest in the financial services, renewable energy, communications and other business sectors. Its principal asset is the controlling interest in Power Financial Corporation (Power Financial). Its segments are Great-West Lifeco Inc (Lifeco), IGM Financial Inc (IGM) and Pargesa Holding SA (Pargesa).

