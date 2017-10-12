PolyOne Corporation (POL) Shares Sold by Sterling Capital Management LLC

Sterling Capital Management LLC decreased its position in PolyOne Corporation (NYSE:POL) by 7.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 735,000 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 63,003 shares during the period. Sterling Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.90% of PolyOne Corporation worth $28,474,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of POL. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in PolyOne Corporation by 13,264.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,786,179 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $333,610,000 after acquiring an additional 9,712,953 shares during the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. purchased a new position in PolyOne Corporation in the 2nd quarter worth $51,188,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in PolyOne Corporation by 27,668.9% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,172,679 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $45,429,000 after acquiring an additional 1,168,456 shares during the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in PolyOne Corporation in the 2nd quarter worth $36,812,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. purchased a new position in PolyOne Corporation in the 2nd quarter worth $23,982,000. Institutional investors own 93.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PolyOne Corporation (POL) traded up 0.02% during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $40.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 63,269 shares. The company has a 50 day moving average of $38.24 and a 200-day moving average of $37.34. PolyOne Corporation has a 52 week low of $28.77 and a 52 week high of $41.24. The stock’s market capitalization is $3.35 billion.

PolyOne Corporation (NYSE:POL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63. PolyOne Corporation had a negative net margin of 1.75% and a positive return on equity of 25.84%. The firm had revenue of $814.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $812.52 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.59 earnings per share. PolyOne Corporation’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that PolyOne Corporation will post $2.21 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on POL shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered PolyOne Corporation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 4th. BidaskClub lowered PolyOne Corporation from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, June 23rd. Jefferies Group LLC restated a “hold” rating and issued a $42.00 target price on shares of PolyOne Corporation in a research note on Friday, September 15th. Oppenheimer Holdings, Inc. started coverage on PolyOne Corporation in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $43.00 target price for the company. Finally, CIBC started coverage on PolyOne Corporation in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $43.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. PolyOne Corporation currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.25.

PolyOne Corporation Profile

PolyOne Corporation (PolyOne) provides specialized polymer materials, services and solutions. The Company’s segments include Color, Additives and Inks; Specialty Engineered Materials; Performance Products and Solutions, and PolyOne Distribution. The Color, Additives and Inks segment provides custom color and additive concentrates in solid and liquid form for thermoplastics, dispersions for thermosets.

