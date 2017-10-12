Polaris Capital Management LLC Holds Position in EPR Properties (EPR)

Polaris Capital Management LLC continued to hold its position in EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 43,410 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock at the close of the 2nd quarter. Polaris Capital Management LLC owned about 0.06% of EPR Properties worth $3,120,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of EPR Properties by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 320,349 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $23,024,000 after buying an additional 11,363 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of EPR Properties in the 2nd quarter worth $1,120,000. Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. increased its holdings in shares of EPR Properties by 69.5% in the 2nd quarter. Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 1,730,593 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $74,769,000 after buying an additional 709,368 shares during the last quarter. Alpha Windward LLC increased its holdings in shares of EPR Properties by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. Alpha Windward LLC now owns 6,763 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $486,000 after buying an additional 403 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of EPR Properties by 8.8% in the 2nd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,601 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $115,000 after buying an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. 85.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of EPR Properties (EPR) remained flat at $70.53 during trading on Thursday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 115,243 shares. The company has a market capitalization of $5.20 billion, a PE ratio of 20.65 and a beta of 0.59. EPR Properties has a 52 week low of $65.50 and a 52 week high of $77.70. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $70.27 and its 200 day moving average is $71.62.

EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.05. EPR Properties had a net margin of 46.90% and a return on equity of 10.51%. The company had revenue of $147.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $138.07 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.17 earnings per share. EPR Properties’s quarterly revenue was up 25.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that EPR Properties will post $3.44 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a sep 17 dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 16th. Investors of record on Friday, September 29th will be given a $0.34 dividend. This represents a yield of 5.73%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 28th. EPR Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 120.00%.

EPR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. BidaskClub lowered shares of EPR Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, July 8th. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services raised shares of EPR Properties from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, September 11th. KeyCorp reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 price target on shares of EPR Properties in a report on Friday, August 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of EPR Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $81.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $78.67.

About EPR Properties

EPR Properties is a specialty real estate investment trust. The Company’s investment portfolio includes primarily entertainment, education and recreation properties. The Company’s segments include Entertainment, Education, Recreation and Other. The Entertainment segment consists of investments in megaplex theatres, entertainment retail centers, family entertainment centers and other retail parcels.

