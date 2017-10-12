PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Trims Holdings in Ryder System, Inc. (R)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R) by 15.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,718 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 2,004 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Ryder System were worth $772,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ryder System by 20.0% in the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 40,892 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,085,000 after purchasing an additional 6,821 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ryder System by 12.7% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 72,992 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $5,505,000 after purchasing an additional 8,204 shares in the last quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ryder System by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 7,389 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $557,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Ryder System by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 61,306 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,625,000 after purchasing an additional 1,894 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Ryder System by 11.4% in the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 17,821 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,352,000 after purchasing an additional 1,821 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.54% of the company’s stock.

Ryder System, Inc. (R) opened at 83.42 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.09 and a beta of 1.41. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $80.35 and its 200 day moving average is $73.19. Ryder System, Inc. has a 12 month low of $62.03 and a 12 month high of $85.50.

Ryder System (NYSE:R) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The transportation company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.76 billion. Ryder System had a net margin of 3.17% and a return on equity of 11.71%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.56 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Ryder System, Inc. will post $4.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 20th will be given a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 17th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.21%. Ryder System’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.12%.

In other news, insider John S. Sensing sold 4,502 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.01, for a total transaction of $328,691.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Dennis C. Cooke sold 9,650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.75, for a total transaction of $702,037.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 2,883 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $209,738.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 40,427 shares of company stock valued at $2,933,827 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.95% of the company’s stock.

R has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Ryder System from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 1st. BidaskClub raised shares of Ryder System from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 28th. KeyCorp raised shares of Ryder System from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $68.00 target price on shares of Ryder System in a research report on Tuesday, September 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ryder System from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 7th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.17.

About Ryder System

Ryder System, Inc is engaged in offering transportation and supply chain management solutions. The Company operates through three segments: Fleet Management Solutions (FMS), which provides leasing, commercial rental, contract maintenance, and contract-related maintenance of trucks, tractors and trailers to customers principally in the United States, Canada and the United Kingdom; Dedicated Transportation Solutions (DTS), which provides vehicles and drivers as part of a dedicated transportation solution in the United States, and Supply Chain Solutions (SCS), which provides supply chain solutions, including distribution and transportation services in North America and Asia.

