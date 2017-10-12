PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (The) (PNC) Shares Sold by Capital International Investors

Capital International Investors lowered its holdings in shares of PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (The) (NYSE:PNC) by 8.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 985,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 91,000 shares during the quarter. Capital International Investors owned 0.21% of PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (The) worth $122,997,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Honeywell International Inc. raised its position in shares of PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (The) by 0.3% during the second quarter. Honeywell International Inc. now owns 156,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $19,530,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its position in shares of PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (The) by 3.4% during the second quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 15,346 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,916,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its position in shares of PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (The) by 12.9% during the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 620,524 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $77,485,000 after purchasing an additional 70,962 shares during the period. Davis Selected Advisers raised its position in shares of PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (The) by 1.7% during the second quarter. Davis Selected Advisers now owns 307,362 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,380,000 after purchasing an additional 5,262 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in shares of PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (The) by 3.0% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,491,441 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $311,109,000 after purchasing an additional 72,775 shares during the period. 80.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) opened at 136.49 on Thursday. PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $87.34 and a 12-month high of $136.92. The firm has a market cap of $65.41 billion, a PE ratio of 17.37 and a beta of 0.95. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $130.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $124.94.

PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (The) (NYSE:PNC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $2.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.02 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $4.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.97 billion. PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (The) had a return on equity of 9.17% and a net margin of 24.50%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.82 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post $8.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (The) announced that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Wednesday, June 28th that permits the company to buyback $2.70 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to reacquire up to 4.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, November 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 17th will be given a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 16th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.20%. PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (The)’s payout ratio is 38.12%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on PNC. Zacks Investment Research raised PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (The) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $152.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Citigroup Inc. reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $144.00 target price (up previously from $125.00) on shares of PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (The) in a research report on Monday. J P Morgan Chase & Co reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $139.50 target price (up previously from $138.50) on shares of PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (The) in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Stephens lowered PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (The) from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $135.00 target price on shares of PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (The) in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $129.26.

In other PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (The) news, insider Michael J. Hannon sold 24,111 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.45, for a total transaction of $3,048,835.95. Following the sale, the insider now owns 83,931 shares in the company, valued at $10,613,074.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Wyk Steven C. Van sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.31, for a total value of $641,550.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (The) Company Profile

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc is a diversified financial services company. The Company has businesses engaged in retail banking, including residential mortgage, corporate and institutional banking and asset management. The Company operates through four segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, Asset Management Group, and BlackRock.

