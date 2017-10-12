PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Holds Stake in NUVEEN OHIO QUA (NUO)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. continued to hold its stake in shares of NUVEEN OHIO QUA (NYSE:NUO) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 49,777 shares of the asset manager’s stock at the close of the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. owned about 0.27% of NUVEEN OHIO QUA worth $747,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Separately, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. bought a new position in NUVEEN OHIO QUA in the second quarter worth approximately $153,000. 9.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NUVEEN OHIO QUA (NYSE:NUO) opened at 15.141 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $15.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.07. NUVEEN OHIO QUA has a one year low of $14.27 and a one year high of $15.68.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.0555 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 12th. This represents a $0.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.40%.

NUVEEN OHIO QUA Profile

Nuveen Ohio Quality Municipal Income Fund, formerly Nuveen Ohio Quality Income Municipal Fund is a diversified, closed-end management investment company. The Fund’s investment objective is to provide current income exempt from both regular federal and designated state income taxes by investing in a portfolio of municipal obligations issued by state and local government authorities within a single state or certain the United States territories.

