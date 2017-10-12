PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Grows Holdings in Eagle Materials Inc (EXP)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in Eagle Materials Inc (NYSE:EXP) by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,948 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 520 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Eagle Materials were worth $734,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EXP. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in Eagle Materials by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 69,613 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $6,762,000 after acquiring an additional 3,596 shares in the last quarter. Oxford Asset Management bought a new stake in Eagle Materials in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $265,000. M&T Bank Corp lifted its stake in Eagle Materials by 14.8% in the 1st quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 2,347 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $228,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in Eagle Materials by 13.6% in the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 7,398 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $712,000 after acquiring an additional 886 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new stake in Eagle Materials in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $663,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.02% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Standpoint Research cut Eagle Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Eagle Materials from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. BidaskClub upgraded Eagle Materials from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 5th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. upgraded Eagle Materials from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their target price for the company from $115.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Monday, July 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $110.00.

In other news, CFO Dale Craig Kesler sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.40, for a total value of $507,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 61,778 shares in the company, valued at $6,264,289.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP William R. Devlin sold 16,469 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.51, for a total value of $1,589,423.19. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 51,973 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,015,914.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 69,774 shares of company stock worth $6,798,741 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Eagle Materials Inc (NYSE:EXP) opened at 107.56 on Thursday. Eagle Materials Inc has a 1-year low of $73.83 and a 1-year high of $110.64. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $101.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $96.42. The company has a market cap of $5.22 billion, a PE ratio of 25.01 and a beta of 1.17.

Eagle Materials (NYSE:EXP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The construction company reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.17. Eagle Materials had a return on equity of 18.29% and a net margin of 16.23%. The firm had revenue of $366.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $369.68 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.93 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Eagle Materials Inc will post $5.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 6th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 5th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.37%. Eagle Materials’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.30%.

About Eagle Materials

Eagle Materials Inc is a supplier of construction products, building materials and materials used for oil and natural gas extraction. The Company operates through five segments: Cement, Concrete and Aggregates, Gypsum Wallboard, Recycled Paperboard, and Oil and Gas Proppants. The Company’s construction products are used in residential, industrial, commercial and infrastructure construction, and include cement, slag, concrete and aggregates.

