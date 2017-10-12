PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Boosts Position in Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (GLPI)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI) by 9.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 20,363 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 1,688 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Gaming and Leisure Properties were worth $766,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GLPI. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 4,109.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,544,234 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $419,228,000 after buying an additional 12,246,199 shares in the last quarter. AJO LP purchased a new stake in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties during the second quarter worth about $126,547,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. purchased a new stake in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties during the second quarter worth about $40,170,000. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 27.0% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,928,376 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $131,289,000 after purchasing an additional 835,670 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 270.3% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,077,056 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $40,573,000 after purchasing an additional 786,201 shares in the last quarter. 89.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Gaming and Leisure Properties Inc. alerts:

Shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI) opened at 36.66 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $37.57 and its 200-day moving average is $36.65. The stock has a market cap of $7.79 billion, a PE ratio of 20.56 and a beta of 0.87. Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. has a 1-year low of $29.32 and a 1-year high of $39.32.

Gaming and Leisure Properties (NASDAQ:GLPI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.32). The company had revenue of $243.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $243.77 million. Gaming and Leisure Properties had a net margin of 38.99% and a return on equity of 17.14%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.39 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. will post $1.80 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 8th were issued a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 7th. This is an increase from Gaming and Leisure Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. Gaming and Leisure Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 141.57%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on GLPI. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “hold” rating and set a $39.00 target price on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Barclays PLC boosted their target price on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.80.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: This report was reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this report on another domain, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of United States & international copyright & trademark legislation. The correct version of this report can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/10/12/pnc-financial-services-group-inc-boosts-position-in-gaming-and-leisure-properties-inc-glpi.html.

About Gaming and Leisure Properties

Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc (GLPI) is a self-administered and self-managed Pennsylvania real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company is engaged in the business of acquiring, financing and owning real estate property to be leased to gaming operators in triple net lease arrangements. Its segments include GLP Capital, L.P.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GLPI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI).

Receive News & Ratings for Gaming and Leisure Properties Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gaming and Leisure Properties Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.