Ply Gem Holdings, Inc. (PGEM) Rating Lowered to Hold at BidaskClub

Ply Gem Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PGEM) was downgraded by BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Ply Gem Holdings from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. J P Morgan Chase & Co reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $19.00 price objective (down previously from $20.00) on shares of Ply Gem Holdings in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Ply Gem Holdings has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.50.

Shares of Ply Gem Holdings (NYSE:PGEM) opened at 16.80 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.26 and a beta of 2.52. Ply Gem Holdings has a 12-month low of $12.85 and a 12-month high of $20.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $16.20 and its 200-day moving average is $17.26.

Ply Gem Holdings (NYSE:PGEM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The construction company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.03). Ply Gem Holdings had a net margin of 4.45% and a return on equity of 857.19%. The firm had revenue of $544.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $548.58 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.62 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Ply Gem Holdings will post $1.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PGEM. Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in Ply Gem Holdings by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 5,754 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. First Quadrant L P CA purchased a new stake in Ply Gem Holdings during the 2nd quarter worth about $183,000. Balter Liquid Alternatives LLC purchased a new stake in Ply Gem Holdings during the 2nd quarter worth about $220,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new stake in Ply Gem Holdings during the 2nd quarter worth about $250,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. increased its position in Ply Gem Holdings by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 13,556 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $267,000 after purchasing an additional 901 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.70% of the company’s stock.

About Ply Gem Holdings

Ply Gem Holdings, Inc is a manufacturer of exterior building products in North America. The Company operates through two segments: Siding, Fencing, and Stone, and Windows and Doors. In the Siding, Fencing, and Stone segment, its principal products include vinyl siding and skirting, vinyl and aluminum soffit, aluminum trim coil, cellular PVC trim and moldings, J-channels, wide crown molding, window and door trim, F-channels, H-molds, fascia, undersill trims, outside/inside corner posts, rain removal systems, injection molded designer accents, such as shakes, shingles, scallops, shutters, vents and mounts, vinyl fence, vinyl railing and stone veneer in the United States and Canada.

