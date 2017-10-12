Playa Hotels & Resorts N.V. (PLYA) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Playa Hotels & Resorts N.V. (NASDAQ:PLYA) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Tuesday.

According to Zacks, “Playa Hotels & Resorts N.V. is an owner, operator and developer of resorts primarily in Mexico and the Caribbean. The company owns and manages Hyatt Zilara and Hyatt Ziva Cancun, Hyatt Zilara and Hyatt Ziva Rose Hall Jamaica, Hyatt Ziva Puerto Vallarta and Hyatt Ziva Los Cabos. Playa Hotels & Resorts N.V. is based in Faifax, United States. “

Separately, Janney Montgomery Scott assumed coverage on Playa Hotels & Resorts N.V. in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 target price for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Playa Hotels & Resorts N.V. currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.54.

Playa Hotels & Resorts N.V. (NASDAQ:PLYA) last issued its earnings results on Friday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $140.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $137.76 million.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of PLYA. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in Playa Hotels & Resorts N.V. in the 2nd quarter worth about $96,964,000. TPG Group Holdings SBS Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts N.V. during the 1st quarter valued at about $77,070,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts N.V. during the 2nd quarter valued at about $49,085,000. Janus Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts N.V. during the 1st quarter valued at about $39,219,000. Finally, Marlowe Partners LP purchased a new stake in shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts N.V. during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,198,000. 82.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Playa Hotels & Resorts NV is based in the Netherlands and operates hotels and resorts. The Company owns, operates and develops all-inclusive resorts in beachfront locations in vacation destinations in Mexico and the Caribbean. It owns a portfolio consisting of more than 10 resorts located in Mexico, the Dominican Republic and Jamaica.

