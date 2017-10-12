Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.30 (PAA)

Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, October 11th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 31st will be given a dividend of 0.30 per share by the pipeline company on Tuesday, November 14th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 30th.

Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. has raised its dividend by an average of 4.5% annually over the last three years. Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. has a payout ratio of 151.7% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Analysts expect Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. to earn $1.57 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $2.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 140.1%.

Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE PAA) traded down 1.11% during trading on Thursday, hitting $21.36. The stock had a trading volume of 87,484 shares. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $21.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.40. Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. has a 12 month low of $18.82 and a 12 month high of $33.95. The stock has a market cap of $15.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.48 and a beta of 0.98.

Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The pipeline company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.05). Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. had a return on equity of 10.14% and a net margin of 4.42%. The business had revenue of $6.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.50 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.12) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. will post $1.53 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on PAA shares. Scotiabank set a $36.00 price target on Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, July 22nd. Mizuho upgraded Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, July 10th. Raymond James Financial, Inc. set a $24.00 price target on Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Barclays PLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 price target on shares of Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 price target (down from $33.50) on shares of Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. in a report on Thursday, August 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.24.

Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. owns and operates midstream energy infrastructure and provide logistics services for crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGL), natural gas and refined products. The Company operates through three segments: Transportation, Facilities, and Supply and Logistics. The Company’s transportation segment operations consist of activities associated with transporting crude oil and NGL on pipelines, gathering systems, trucks and barges.

