Pitcairn Co. Has $704,000 Position in Nike, Inc. (NKE)

Pitcairn Co. decreased its holdings in shares of Nike, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,937 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 45 shares during the quarter. Pitcairn Co.’s holdings in Nike were worth $704,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Stearns Financial Services Group lifted its holdings in Nike by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Stearns Financial Services Group now owns 4,160 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $245,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. Accredited Investors Inc. lifted its holdings in Nike by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Accredited Investors Inc. now owns 4,167 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $232,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in Nike by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust now owns 7,200 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $402,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Smith Shellnut Wilson LLC ADV lifted its holdings in Nike by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Smith Shellnut Wilson LLC ADV now owns 14,894 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $822,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Intrust Bank NA lifted its holdings in Nike by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 5,082 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $283,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. 62.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Nike, Inc. (NYSE NKE) opened at 51.03 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $52.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $54.89. Nike, Inc. has a 1-year low of $49.01 and a 1-year high of $60.53. The company has a market cap of $83.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.72 and a beta of 0.61.

Nike (NYSE:NKE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 26th. The footwear maker reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.09. Nike had a return on equity of 31.88% and a net margin of 11.47%. The company had revenue of $9.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.08 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.73 earnings per share. Nike’s revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Nike, Inc. will post $2.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 5th were issued a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 31st. Nike’s payout ratio is currently 30.64%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on NKE shares. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 price target (down previously from $68.00) on shares of Nike in a report on Tuesday, August 29th. Telsey Advisory Group cut their price target on Nike from $63.00 to $61.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 30th. Vetr raised Nike from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $59.09 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. Cowen and Company set a $54.00 price target on Nike and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $55.00 price target (down previously from $56.00) on shares of Nike in a report on Tuesday, September 19th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $59.14.

In other Nike news, CFO Andrew Campion sold 5,722 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.40, for a total transaction of $339,886.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 34,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,077,574.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Hilary K. Krane sold 28,072 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.10, for a total value of $1,630,983.20. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 177,723 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,325,706.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 162,117 shares of company stock valued at $9,409,321 in the last ninety days. 3.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NIKE, Inc is engaged in the design, development, marketing and selling of athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories and services. The Company’s operating segments include North America, Western Europe, Central & Eastern Europe, Greater China, Japan and Emerging Markets. Its portfolio brands include the NIKE Brand, Jordan Brand, Hurley and Converse.

