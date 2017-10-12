Pinnacle Bancshares, Inc. (PCLB) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

Pinnacle Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCLB) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The financial services provider reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, Bloomberg Earnings reports. Pinnacle Bancshares had a return on equity of 8.91% and a net margin of 25.46%. The business had revenue of $2.28 million during the quarter.

Shares of Pinnacle Bancshares (NASDAQ PCLB) traded up 0.44% during trading on Thursday, reaching $22.80. The company had a trading volume of 421 shares. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $22.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.24. Pinnacle Bancshares has a 12 month low of $21.60 and a 12 month high of $23.95. The company has a market cap of $23.80 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.35.

About Pinnacle Bancshares

Pinnacle Bancshares, Inc is a bank holding company whose principal activity is the ownership and management of its subsidiary, Pinnacle Bank. The Bank is primarily in the business of obtaining funds in the form of various savings, demand deposit, and time deposit products and investing those funds in mortgage, consumer, and commercial loans.

