Piedmont Investment Advisors LLC Has $11.16 Million Holdings in EOG Resources, Inc. (EOG)

Piedmont Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 123,315 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,549 shares during the period. Piedmont Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $11,162,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Wunderlich Capital Managemnt raised its holdings in EOG Resources by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Wunderlich Capital Managemnt now owns 2,887 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $261,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. raised its holdings in EOG Resources by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 1,055,758 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $95,542,000 after acquiring an additional 28,797 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its holdings in EOG Resources by 9.2% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 46,878 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $4,243,000 after acquiring an additional 3,951 shares during the last quarter. Castleark Management LLC raised its holdings in EOG Resources by 15.1% in the 2nd quarter. Castleark Management LLC now owns 309,631 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $28,028,000 after acquiring an additional 40,585 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Scotia Capital Inc. raised its holdings in EOG Resources by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 50,865 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $4,604,000 after acquiring an additional 4,239 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.37% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Imperial Capital assumed coverage on EOG Resources in a report on Thursday, September 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $115.00 price target for the company. J P Morgan Chase & Co boosted their price target on EOG Resources from $90.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird set a $114.00 price target on EOG Resources and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets set a $105.00 price target on EOG Resources and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada set a $107.00 price target on EOG Resources and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. EOG Resources currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $108.28.

EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) traded down 0.86% during trading on Thursday, reaching $96.10. 708,358 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 1-year low of $81.99 and a 1-year high of $109.37. The company’s market capitalization is $55.49 billion. The company’s 50-day moving average is $91.50 and its 200-day moving average is $91.68.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The energy exploration company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by ($0.02). EOG Resources had a negative net margin of 2.88% and a negative return on equity of 0.68%. The firm had revenue of $2.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.51 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.38) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 47.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that EOG Resources, Inc. will post $0.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 17th will be paid a $0.1675 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 16th. This represents a $0.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.69%. EOG Resources’s payout ratio is presently -131.37%.

In related news, insider Gary L. Thomas sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.63, for a total value of $2,415,750.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,067,465 shares in the company, valued at approximately $103,149,142.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Michael P. Donaldson sold 6,167 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.50, for a total transaction of $601,282.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 74,316 shares in the company, valued at $7,245,810. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 38,578 shares of company stock worth $3,700,882 over the last quarter. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About EOG Resources

EOG Resources, Inc explores for, develops, produces and markets crude oil and natural gas in major producing basins in the United States, The Republic of Trinidad and Tobago, the United Kingdom, The People’s Republic of China, Canada and, from time to time, select other international areas. Its operations are all crude oil and natural gas exploration and production related.

