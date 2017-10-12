Piedmont Investment Advisors LLC Boosts Stake in Aflac Incorporated (AFL)

Piedmont Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) by 0.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 171,754 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,614 shares during the quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Aflac were worth $13,342,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of AFL. Tiedemann Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Aflac in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $262,000. Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. raised its holdings in Aflac by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. now owns 2,954 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $214,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Lingohr & Partner Asset Management GmbH raised its holdings in Aflac by 105.2% in the 1st quarter. Lingohr & Partner Asset Management GmbH now owns 20,112 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,457,000 after buying an additional 10,312 shares during the last quarter. United Bank Inc. raised its holdings in Aflac by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. United Bank Inc. now owns 4,713 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $341,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its holdings in Aflac by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 15,234 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,103,000 after buying an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. 65.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, President Kriss Cloninger III sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.83, for a total transaction of $2,095,750.00. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 298,646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,035,494.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Douglas Wayne Johnson sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.58, for a total value of $125,370.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 13,733 shares in the company, valued at $1,147,804.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 31,899 shares of company stock worth $2,662,483 over the last ninety days. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub lowered shares of Aflac from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Aflac from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Aflac from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $94.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, September 21st. FBR & Co reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $80.00 price objective (up previously from $68.00) on shares of Aflac in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. Finally, Barclays PLC raised their price objective on shares of Aflac from $73.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Aflac presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $78.86.

Aflac Incorporated (AFL) remained flat at $83.88 during mid-day trading on Thursday. 420,258 shares of the company were exchanged. Aflac Incorporated has a 12 month low of $66.50 and a 12 month high of $84.51. The company has a market cap of $33.15 billion, a PE ratio of 12.68 and a beta of 0.96. The company’s 50 day moving average is $82.36 and its 200-day moving average is $77.91.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.83 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by $0.20. Aflac had a return on equity of 13.09% and a net margin of 11.98%. The firm had revenue of $5.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.48 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.65 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Aflac Incorporated will post $6.69 EPS for the current year.

Aflac announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, August 8th that allows the company to buyback 40,000,000 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Aflac Profile

Aflac Incorporated is a business holding company. The Company is involved in supplemental health and life insurance, which is marketed and administered through its subsidiary, American Family Life Assurance Company of Columbus (Aflac). The Company’s insurance business consists of two segments: Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S.

