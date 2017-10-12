Phillips 66 (PSX) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Argus

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at Argus in a report issued on Thursday. They currently have a $108.00 price objective on the oil and gas company’s stock, up from their previous price objective of $96.00. Argus’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 15.29% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Barclays PLC set a $95.00 target price on shares of Phillips 66 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Scotiabank reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $86.00 price target on shares of Phillips 66 in a report on Tuesday, June 27th. Jefferies Group LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $78.00 price target on shares of Phillips 66 in a report on Tuesday, September 5th. BidaskClub cut shares of Phillips 66 from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 18th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (The) raised shares of Phillips 66 from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $88.00 to $109.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $92.67.

Get Phillips 66 alerts:

Shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) opened at 93.68 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $88.12 and a 200-day moving average of $82.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.03 and a beta of 1.19. Phillips 66 has a 12 month low of $75.14 and a 12 month high of $94.69.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The oil and gas company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.07. Phillips 66 had a net margin of 1.87% and a return on equity of 6.29%. The business had revenue of $24.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.14 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.94 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Phillips 66 will post $4.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Phillips 66 declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Monday, October 9th that permits the company to buyback $3.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the oil and gas company to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: This report was first published by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this report on another site, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of international copyright laws. The original version of this report can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/10/12/phillips-66-psx-stock-rating-reaffirmed-by-argus.html.

In other news, VP Chukwuemeka A. Oyolu sold 1,151 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.08, for a total transaction of $102,531.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Guardian Life Insurance Co. of America lifted its holdings in Phillips 66 by 0.6% in the first quarter. Guardian Life Insurance Co. of America now owns 1,708 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $135,000 after purchasing an additional 11 shares during the period. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC lifted its holdings in Phillips 66 by 0.4% in the second quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC now owns 3,821 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $316,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares during the period. Hudock Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in Phillips 66 by 0.6% in the second quarter. Hudock Capital Group LLC now owns 2,509 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $207,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares during the period. Good Life Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Phillips 66 by 0.3% in the second quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 6,198 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $511,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares during the period. Finally, Northwest Quadrant Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Phillips 66 by 0.6% in the first quarter. Northwest Quadrant Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,862 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $228,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.54% of the company’s stock.

Phillips 66 Company Profile

Phillips 66 is an energy manufacturing and logistics company with midstream, chemicals, refining, and marketing and specialties businesses. The Company operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment gathers, processes, transports and markets natural gas, and transports, stores, fractionates and markets natural gas liquids (NGLs) in the United States.

Receive News & Ratings for Phillips 66 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Phillips 66 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.