Pfizer, Inc. (PFE) Shares Sold by OLD National Bancorp IN

OLD National Bancorp IN decreased its holdings in Pfizer, Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 35.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 374,776 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 204,769 shares during the quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $12,588,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Sphera Funds Management LTD. bought a new position in Pfizer in the 1st quarter valued at $13,342,000. Searle & CO. raised its position in Pfizer by 92.7% in the 1st quarter. Searle & CO. now owns 80,052 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,739,000 after purchasing an additional 38,500 shares during the last quarter. Insight 2811 Inc. raised its position in Pfizer by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Insight 2811 Inc. now owns 9,324 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $319,000 after purchasing an additional 329 shares during the last quarter. New England Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Pfizer by 27.9% in the 1st quarter. New England Asset Management Inc. now owns 150,483 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,149,000 after purchasing an additional 32,867 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carret Asset Management LLC raised its position in Pfizer by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Carret Asset Management LLC now owns 111,235 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,805,000 after purchasing an additional 4,147 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.99% of the company’s stock.

Get Pfizer Inc. alerts:

Shares of Pfizer, Inc. (NYSE:PFE) traded down 0.19% during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $36.38. The company had a trading volume of 8,296,189 shares. Pfizer, Inc. has a one year low of $29.83 and a one year high of $36.60. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $35.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $216.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.61 and a beta of 1.00.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.02. Pfizer had a return on equity of 24.51% and a net margin of 15.84%. The firm had revenue of $12.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.08 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.64 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Pfizer, Inc. will post $2.56 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 10th will be given a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.51%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 9th. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 94.12%.

PFE has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $39.00 price objective on Pfizer and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 17th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Pfizer from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $33.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. UBS AG reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $38.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Monday, July 31st. ValuEngine upgraded Pfizer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Pfizer from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, June 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.10.

In other news, insider Alexander R. Mackenzie sold 15,000 shares of Pfizer stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.50, for a total value of $502,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 151,474 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,074,379. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Alexander R. Mackenzie sold 7,350 shares of Pfizer stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.00, for a total value of $249,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 132,124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,492,216. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 464,521 shares of company stock valued at $15,813,961. Corporate insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

WARNING: This report was originally reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this report on another publication, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of U.S. & international copyright legislation. The original version of this report can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/10/12/pfizer-inc-pfe-shares-sold-by-old-national-bancorp-in.html.

Pfizer Company Profile

Pfizer Inc (Pfizer) is a research-based global biopharmaceutical company. The Company is engaged in the discovery, development and manufacture of healthcare products. Its global portfolio includes medicines and vaccines, as well as consumer healthcare products. The Company manages its commercial operations through two business segments: Pfizer Innovative Health (IH) and Pfizer Essential Health (EH).

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pfizer, Inc. (NYSE:PFE).

Receive News & Ratings for Pfizer Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pfizer Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.