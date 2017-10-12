Petroleo Brasileiro S.A.- Petrobras (PBR) PT Set at $10.00 by Barclays PLC

Petroleo Brasileiro S.A.- Petrobras (NYSE:PBR) has been assigned a $10.00 target price by research analysts at Barclays PLC in a research report issued on Tuesday. The firm presently has a “sell” rating on the oil and gas exploration company’s stock. Barclays PLC’s target price indicates a potential downside of 4.67% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on PBR. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Petroleo Brasileiro S.A.- Petrobras from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, June 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Petroleo Brasileiro S.A.- Petrobras from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.75 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 11th. Credit Suisse Group set a $12.00 price target on shares of Petroleo Brasileiro S.A.- Petrobras and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, August 5th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Petroleo Brasileiro S.A.- Petrobras from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, August 7th. Finally, Raymond James Financial, Inc. reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Petroleo Brasileiro S.A.- Petrobras in a report on Tuesday, August 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Petroleo Brasileiro S.A.- Petrobras has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.36.

Shares of Petroleo Brasileiro S.A.- Petrobras (NYSE:PBR) opened at 10.49 on Tuesday. Petroleo Brasileiro S.A.- Petrobras has a 12-month low of $7.61 and a 12-month high of $12.56. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $9.91 and its 200-day moving average is $9.09. The stock’s market capitalization is $68.42 billion.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PBR. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Petroleo Brasileiro S.A.- Petrobras in the 1st quarter valued at about $157,000. M&T Bank Corp purchased a new stake in Petroleo Brasileiro S.A.- Petrobras in the 1st quarter valued at about $159,000. Newfoundland Capital Management boosted its position in Petroleo Brasileiro S.A.- Petrobras by 334.2% in the 1st quarter. Newfoundland Capital Management now owns 268,307 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $2,600,000 after buying an additional 206,507 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in Petroleo Brasileiro S.A.- Petrobras in the 1st quarter valued at about $110,000. Finally, Earnest Partners LLC boosted its position in Petroleo Brasileiro S.A.- Petrobras by 56.6% in the 1st quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 1,135,882 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $11,007,000 after buying an additional 410,549 shares during the period. 5.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

