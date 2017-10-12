PetMed Express (PETS) Earning Somewhat Positive Press Coverage, Study Shows

Press coverage about PetMed Express (NASDAQ:PETS) has trended somewhat positive recently, Accern Sentiment reports. Accern ranks the sentiment of media coverage by monitoring more than 20 million blog and news sources. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. PetMed Express earned a news sentiment score of 0.13 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave media coverage about the company an impact score of 44.7978895004512 out of 100, meaning that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the near term.

PetMed Express (NASDAQ:PETS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 24th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $79.66 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $77.32 million. PetMed Express had a net margin of 10.34% and a return on equity of 28.67%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.32 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on PETS shares. Craig Hallum lowered PetMed Express from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 11th. Northcoast Research upgraded PetMed Express from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Noble Financial reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of PetMed Express in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. BidaskClub lowered PetMed Express from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 22nd. Finally, Sidoti upgraded PetMed Express from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.00.

In related news, CFO Bruce S. Rosenbloom sold 6,833 shares of PetMed Express stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.18, for a total value of $342,879.94. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 18,534 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $930,036.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert C. Schweitzer sold 2,500 shares of PetMed Express stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.18, for a total transaction of $122,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 88,834 shares in the company, valued at $4,368,856.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 19,333 shares of company stock worth $949,730 over the last three months. 4.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About PetMed Express

PetMed Express, Inc (PetMed Express), doing business as 1800PetMeds, is a pet pharmacy. The Company markets prescription and non-prescription pet medications, and other health products for dogs and cats, direct to the consumer. It offers a selection of products for dogs and cats. Its product line contains approximately 3,000 stock keeping units (SKUS) of pet medications, health products and supplies.

