Persimmon plc (PSN) Hits New 12-Month High at $2,761.00

Persimmon plc (LON:PSN)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 2,761 ($36.30) and last traded at GBX 2,761 ($36.30), with a volume of 1,880,736 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 2,698 ($35.47).

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank AG restated a “hold” rating on shares of Persimmon plc in a research report on Friday, September 1st. Shore Capital restated a “hold” rating on shares of Persimmon plc in a research report on Tuesday, August 29th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on Persimmon plc from GBX 2,570 ($33.79) to GBX 2,650 ($34.84) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. J P Morgan Chase & Co reduced their target price on Persimmon plc from GBX 2,600 ($34.18) to GBX 2,556 ($33.61) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC boosted their target price on Persimmon plc from GBX 2,316 ($30.45) to GBX 2,442 ($32.11) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Persimmon plc has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 2,488.29 ($32.71).

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 2,585.54 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 2,415.97. The company’s market capitalization is GBX 8.57 billion.

About Persimmon plc

Persimmon Plc is a United Kingdom-based holding company. The Company is engaged in house building within the United Kingdom. The Company trades under the brand names of Persimmon Homes, Charles Church, Westbury Partnerships and Space4. The Company offers a range of homes from studio apartments to family homes in approximately 400 locations under Persimmon Homes brand.

