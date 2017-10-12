Performance Food Group Company (PFGC) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Performance Food Group Company (NYSE:PFGC) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the fourteen ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $29.30.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Performance Food Group in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. BidaskClub cut Performance Food Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised Performance Food Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Royal Bank Of Canada set a $27.00 target price on Performance Food Group and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 15th. Finally, TheStreet raised Performance Food Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, October 2nd.

Get Performance Food Group Company alerts:

Performance Food Group (NYSE PFGC) traded up 0.626% during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $28.125. The company had a trading volume of 297,001 shares. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $28.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.10. The firm has a market cap of $2.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.242 and a beta of -0.27. Performance Food Group has a 52-week low of $19.95 and a 52-week high of $29.90.

Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 16th. The restaurant operator reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $4.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.46 billion. Performance Food Group had a return on equity of 14.73% and a net margin of 0.57%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.38 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Performance Food Group will post $1.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider James D. Hope bought 3,575 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 25th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $26.99 per share, for a total transaction of $96,489.25. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 65,480 shares in the company, valued at $1,767,305.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Wellspring Capital Partners Iv sold 5,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.25, for a total value of $141,250,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Chicago Equity Partners LLC bought a new position in Performance Food Group during the second quarter valued at about $1,328,000. Insight Capital Research & Management Inc. bought a new position in Performance Food Group during the second quarter valued at about $1,004,000. Keybank National Association OH bought a new position in Performance Food Group during the second quarter valued at about $1,220,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in Performance Food Group by 326.6% during the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 37,487 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $892,000 after buying an additional 28,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new position in Performance Food Group during the second quarter valued at about $2,648,000. Institutional investors own 78.70% of the company’s stock.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: This report was published by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this report on another domain, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of U.S. and international copyright legislation. The legal version of this report can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/10/12/performance-food-group-company-pfgc-receives-average-recommendation-of-hold-from-brokerages.html.

Performance Food Group Company Profile

Performance Food Group Company, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes food and food-related products. The Company operates through three segments: Performance Foodservice, PFG Customized and Vistar. The Performance Foodservice segment distributes a range of national brands, customer brands, and branded food and food-related products.

Receive News & Ratings for Performance Food Group Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Performance Food Group Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.