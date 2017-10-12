PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. (PFLT) Lowered to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. (NASDAQ:PFLT) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning.

According to Zacks, “PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. is a business development company. It is a closed-end, externally managed and non-diversified investment company. Its investment objectives are to generate current income and capital appreciation by investing primarily in floating rate loans and other investments made to the United States middle-market companies. The firm provides first lien secured debt and other opportunistic financings (mezzanine, private high yield debt, preferred and common stock) to middle market sponsors and companies. Its investments may include equity features, such as direct investments in the equity securities of borrowers or warrants or options to buy a minority interest in a portfolio company. It has investments in various sectors, including aerospace and defense; consumer services; healthcare and pharmaceuticals, and others. The firm has a value-oriented, bottoms-up investment philosophy. Its investment activities are managed by the investment advisor, PennantPark Investment Advisers LLC. “

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods set a $16.00 price objective on shares of PennantPark Floating Rate Capital and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. BidaskClub raised shares of PennantPark Floating Rate Capital from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday, August 19th. Finally, Maxim Group reissued a buy rating and set a $14.75 price objective on shares of PennantPark Floating Rate Capital in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. PennantPark Floating Rate Capital has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $15.08.

PennantPark Floating Rate Capital (NASDAQ:PFLT) traded up 0.14% during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $14.61. 104,858 shares of the stock were exchanged. The company’s 50 day moving average is $14.35 and its 200-day moving average is $14.12. PennantPark Floating Rate Capital has a 1-year low of $12.21 and a 1-year high of $14.65.

PennantPark Floating Rate Capital (NASDAQ:PFLT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The asset manager reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $15.19 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.17 million. PennantPark Floating Rate Capital had a net margin of 73.28% and a return on equity of 7.26%. On average, equities analysts expect that PennantPark Floating Rate Capital will post $1.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 19th will be given a dividend of $0.095 per share. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 18th. PennantPark Floating Rate Capital’s payout ratio is currently 78.08%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PFLT. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of PennantPark Floating Rate Capital by 24.4% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 50,088 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $699,000 after buying an additional 9,821 shares in the last quarter. Oxford Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of PennantPark Floating Rate Capital during the 1st quarter valued at $264,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of PennantPark Floating Rate Capital by 16.5% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 14,133 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $197,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of PennantPark Floating Rate Capital by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,621 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $134,000 after buying an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of PennantPark Floating Rate Capital by 132.0% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 106,471 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,484,000 after buying an additional 60,588 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.56% of the company’s stock.

PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. is a business development company. The Company is a closed-end, externally managed and non-diversified investment company. Its investment objectives are to generate current income and capital appreciation by investing primarily in floating rate loans and other investments made to the United States middle-market companies.

