Peel Hunt reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Trinity Mirror plc (LON:TNI) in a research note released on Monday. Peel Hunt currently has a GBX 190 ($2.50) price target on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. Numis Securities Ltd restated a buy rating and set a GBX 210 ($2.76) target price on shares of Trinity Mirror plc in a research report on Friday, June 30th. Barclays PLC restated an equal weight rating on shares of Trinity Mirror plc in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st.

Get Trinity Mirror plc alerts:

Shares of Trinity Mirror plc (TNI) opened at 83.00 on Monday. The firm’s market cap is GBX 228.00 million. Trinity Mirror plc has a 52-week low of GBX 74.61 and a 52-week high of GBX 124.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 88.90 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 100.59.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: This piece of content was first posted by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this piece of content on another site, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of U.S. and international trademark and copyright legislation. The correct version of this piece of content can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/10/12/peel-hunt-reaffirms-buy-rating-for-trinity-mirror-plc-tni.html.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 7th were paid a dividend of GBX 2.25 ($0.03) per share. This represents a yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 7th.

About Trinity Mirror plc

Trinity Mirror plc is a national and regional news publisher. The Company is engaged in producing and distributing content through newspapers and associated digital platforms. It operates through four segments: Publishing, which includes all of its newspapers and associated digital publishing; Printing, which provides printing services to the publishing segment and to third parties; Specialist Digital, which includes its digital recruitment classified business and its digital marketing services businesses, and Central, which includes revenue and costs not allocated to the operational divisions.

Receive News & Ratings for Trinity Mirror plc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trinity Mirror plc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.