PDF Solutions, Inc. (PDFS) Shares Sold by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp reduced its stake in PDF Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDFS) by 9.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 162,976 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 17,287 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 0.51% of PDF Solutions worth $2,680,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of PDF Solutions by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,220,753 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,613,000 after purchasing an additional 34,406 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of PDF Solutions by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,122,227 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,385,000 after purchasing an additional 67,530 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of PDF Solutions by 23.0% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 681,202 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $11,206,000 after purchasing an additional 127,162 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of PDF Solutions by 196.6% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 647,186 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $14,639,000 after purchasing an additional 428,986 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Divisar Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of PDF Solutions by 24.4% in the 1st quarter. Divisar Capital Management LLC now owns 415,347 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,395,000 after purchasing an additional 81,399 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.45% of the company’s stock.

PDF Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ PDFS) opened at 15.71 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $507.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 92.96 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a 50-day moving average of $15.22 and a 200-day moving average of $17.45. PDF Solutions, Inc. has a one year low of $14.11 and a one year high of $24.44.

PDF Solutions (NASDAQ:PDFS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The technology company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $24.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.58 million. PDF Solutions had a return on equity of 2.78% and a net margin of 5.29%. PDF Solutions’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.16 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that PDF Solutions, Inc. will post $0.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other PDF Solutions news, Director Lucio Lanza sold 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total value of $900,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 318,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,784,505. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 16.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PDF Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. BidaskClub lowered shares of PDF Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Northland Securities upgraded shares of PDF Solutions from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $22.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Finally, Craig Hallum lowered shares of PDF Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $22.00 to $18.00 in a report on Friday, July 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. PDF Solutions has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.33.

PDF Solutions Company Profile

PDF Solutions, Inc is a provider of infrastructure technologies and services for integrated circuits (IC). The Company’s technologies and services focus on the IC manufacturing process life cycle. It operates in the segment of licensing and implementation of yield improvement solutions for integrated circuit manufacturers.

