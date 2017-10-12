PayPal Holdings, Inc. (PYPL) Shares Sold by Shelton Capital Management

Shelton Capital Management lessened its stake in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 38.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 102,048 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 64,812 shares during the period. Shelton Capital Management’s holdings in PayPal Holdings were worth $5,477,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of PayPal Holdings by 36.1% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 82,268,871 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $4,415,371,000 after acquiring an additional 21,814,940 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of PayPal Holdings by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 77,758,731 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $4,173,311,000 after acquiring an additional 2,115,017 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of PayPal Holdings by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 62,938,949 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $3,377,936,000 after acquiring an additional 2,835,027 shares during the last quarter. Edgewood Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of PayPal Holdings by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 18,568,508 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $798,817,000 after acquiring an additional 663,087 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of PayPal Holdings by 15.4% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 14,813,195 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $637,263,000 after acquiring an additional 1,982,305 shares during the last quarter. 82.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other PayPal Holdings news, EVP Gary J. Marino sold 1,351 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.00, for a total value of $79,709.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 37,492 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,212,028. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO William J. Ready sold 90,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.25, for a total transaction of $5,332,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 29,252 shares in the company, valued at $1,733,181. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 261,351 shares of company stock worth $15,302,809 over the last three months. 6.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) opened at 68.06 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $64.02 and its 200 day moving average is $64.02. The firm has a market cap of $81.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.89 and a beta of 0.98. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $38.06 and a 52-week high of $68.42.

PayPal Holdings (NASDAQ:PYPL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The credit services provider reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $3.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.09 billion. PayPal Holdings had a net margin of 12.82% and a return on equity of 11.10%. PayPal Holdings’s revenue was up 18.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.36 EPS. On average, analysts expect that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post $1.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of PayPal Holdings from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, July 3rd. Royal Bank Of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 target price on shares of PayPal Holdings in a research note on Wednesday, July 5th. Vetr upgraded shares of PayPal Holdings from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.01 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 4th. BidaskClub cut shares of PayPal Holdings from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 14th. Finally, BTIG Research lifted their target price on shares of PayPal Holdings from $53.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, thirty-three have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.14.

PayPal Holdings Profile

PayPal Holdings, Inc is a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants. The Company’s combined payment solutions, including its PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom and Paydiant products, compose its Payments Platform.

