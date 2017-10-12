Paylocity Holding Corporation (PCTY) Given Hold Rating at Mizuho

Paylocity Holding Corporation (NASDAQ:PCTY)‘s stock had its “hold” rating restated by analysts at Mizuho in a research report issued on Thursday. They currently have a $45.00 target price on the software maker’s stock. Mizuho’s price objective would suggest a potential downside of 9.96% from the stock’s current price.

PCTY has been the topic of several other research reports. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $55.00 target price (up previously from $50.00) on shares of Paylocity Holding Corporation in a report on Friday, August 11th. Northland Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $55.00 target price on shares of Paylocity Holding Corporation in a report on Sunday, September 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Paylocity Holding Corporation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. ValuEngine raised shares of Paylocity Holding Corporation from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 1st. Finally, Bank of America Corporation reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $47.00 target price (down previously from $50.00) on shares of Paylocity Holding Corporation in a report on Friday, August 11th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Paylocity Holding Corporation has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.46.

Paylocity Holding Corporation (NASDAQ PCTY) traded down 1.36% during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $49.30. 107,930 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $47.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.06. The company has a market capitalization of $2.55 billion, a PE ratio of 410.83 and a beta of 2.23. Paylocity Holding Corporation has a 1-year low of $29.69 and a 1-year high of $50.72.

Paylocity Holding Corporation (NASDAQ:PCTY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 10th. The software maker reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $76.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $73.79 million. Paylocity Holding Corporation had a net margin of 2.24% and a return on equity of 6.13%. Paylocity Holding Corporation’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.01) EPS. Equities analysts expect that Paylocity Holding Corporation will post $0.79 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Jeffrey T. Diehl sold 1,155,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $51,975,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Steven R. Beauchamp sold 23,530 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.25, for a total transaction of $1,182,382.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,253,978 shares in the company, valued at approximately $113,262,394.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 1,563,715 shares of company stock worth $70,723,858. 53.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in Paylocity Holding Corporation by 1.2% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,419 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $154,000 after buying an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in Paylocity Holding Corporation by 3.8% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 11,366 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $514,000 after buying an additional 413 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in Paylocity Holding Corporation by 22.6% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,282 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $103,000 after buying an additional 421 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in Paylocity Holding Corporation by 0.4% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 141,900 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $6,411,000 after buying an additional 529 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bayesian Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in Paylocity Holding Corporation by 10.8% during the second quarter. Bayesian Capital Management LP now owns 6,144 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $278,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. 60.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Paylocity Holding Corporation

Paylocity Holding Corporation is a cloud-based provider of payroll and human capital management (HCM), software solutions for medium-sized organizations. The Company’s services are provided in a software-as-a-service delivery model utilizing its cloud-based platform. The cloud-based platform provides a suite of applications using a multi-tenant architecture.

