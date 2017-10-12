Paychex, Inc. (PAYX) VP Laurie L. Zaucha Sells 17,354 Shares

Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) VP Laurie L. Zaucha sold 17,354 shares of Paychex stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.00, for a total value of $1,110,656.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ PAYX) traded up 0.43% during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $63.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 141,609 shares. The stock has a market cap of $22.91 billion, a PE ratio of 28.33 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $58.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $58.26. Paychex, Inc. has a 1-year low of $52.78 and a 1-year high of $64.08.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 3rd. The business services provider reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $816.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $816.34 million. Paychex had a return on equity of 43.01% and a net margin of 26.01%. Paychex’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.60 EPS. Analysts predict that Paychex, Inc. will post $2.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 1st will be issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 31st. Paychex’s payout ratio is 87.34%.

PAYX has been the topic of a number of research reports. Bank of America Corporation boosted their price objective on Paychex from $64.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. BidaskClub upgraded Paychex from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. William Blair downgraded Paychex from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated an “underperform” rating and set a $57.00 price target (up previously from $54.00) on shares of Paychex in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded Paychex from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $55.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Paychex presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.07.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Intl Fcstone Inc. bought a new position in shares of Paychex in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,335,000. Navellier & Associates Inc grew its holdings in shares of Paychex by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc now owns 24,636 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,403,000 after acquiring an additional 743 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its holdings in shares of Paychex by 31.2% in the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 117,056 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,664,000 after acquiring an additional 27,820 shares in the last quarter. Oak Associates Ltd. OH grew its holdings in shares of Paychex by 15.0% in the 2nd quarter. Oak Associates Ltd. OH now owns 169,185 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $9,633,000 after acquiring an additional 22,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new position in shares of Paychex in the 2nd quarter valued at about $872,000. Institutional investors own 67.31% of the company’s stock.

Paychex Company Profile

Paychex, Inc is a provider of integrated human capital management (HCM) solutions for payroll, human resource (HR), retirement and insurance services for small- to medium-sized businesses in the United States. The Company also has operations in Germany. The Company offers services, including Payroll processing, Human Resource Services, and Accounting and Financial Services.

