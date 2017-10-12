Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (PTEN) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Buy

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning. They currently have $23.00 price objective on the oil and gas company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Patterson-UTI Energy is one of the largest North American land drilling contractor, having a large, high-quality fleet of drilling rigs. The company’s technologically advanced ‘Apex’ rigs are the key to its success. Patterson-UTI’s proprietary design makes the rigs move faster than conventional rigs, drill quicker and more efficiently than conventional rigs, and allows for a safer operating environment. As such, these rigs are better suited for the new demands of the exploration business and, therefore, command higher dayrates and utilization than rigs from other land drillers. We believe Patterson-UTI's acquisition of smaller rival Seventy Seven Energy will bolster its scale and customer base, while helping to enhance its geographic footprint to most active basins in the U.S. “

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on PTEN. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Royal Bank Of Canada set a $35.00 target price on shares of Patterson-UTI Energy and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Saturday, June 24th. SunTrust Banks, Inc. reiterated a buy rating and issued a $25.00 target price (down previously from $33.00) on shares of Patterson-UTI Energy in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Citigroup Inc. set a $24.00 target price on shares of Patterson-UTI Energy and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG initiated coverage on shares of Patterson-UTI Energy in a report on Tuesday. They issued a buy rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $26.82.

Shares of Patterson-UTI Energy (NASDAQ:PTEN) traded down 3.66% on Wednesday, hitting $20.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,974,366 shares. Patterson-UTI Energy has a one year low of $14.83 and a one year high of $29.76. The firm’s market cap is $4.35 billion. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $18.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.28.

Patterson-UTI Energy (NASDAQ:PTEN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.09. The business had revenue of $579.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $556.47 million. Patterson-UTI Energy had a negative net margin of 23.78% and a negative return on equity of 10.03%. The business’s revenue was up 198.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.58) EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Patterson-UTI Energy will post ($0.91) EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 7th were given a dividend of $0.02 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 6th. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.39%. Patterson-UTI Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -4.06%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 9,303 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $225,000 after purchasing an additional 683 shares during the last quarter. Riverhead Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy by 86.2% during the 2nd quarter. Riverhead Capital Management LLC now owns 10,053 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $203,000 after purchasing an additional 4,653 shares during the last quarter. Madden Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy during the 2nd quarter worth $236,000. Gluskin Sheff & Assoc Inc. lifted its position in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. Gluskin Sheff & Assoc Inc. now owns 11,740 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $237,000 after purchasing an additional 780 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacad Investment Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy during the 2nd quarter worth $246,000. 98.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Patterson-UTI Energy

Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc is an oilfield services company. The Company owns and operates a fleet of land-based drilling rigs and a fleet of pressure pumping equipment in the United States. The Company’s segments include Contract Drilling, Pressure Pumping and Other operations. The Contract Drilling segment markets its contract drilling services to independent and other oil and natural gas operators.

