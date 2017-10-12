Parker-Hannifin Corporation (PH) Shares Sold by Quadrant Capital Group LLC

Quadrant Capital Group LLC decreased its stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin Corporation (NYSE:PH) by 11.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 749 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 95 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Parker-Hannifin Corporation were worth $106,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of PH. Oxford Asset Management acquired a new position in Parker-Hannifin Corporation during the first quarter worth approximately $513,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its position in Parker-Hannifin Corporation by 1.0% during the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 8,588 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,377,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Parker-Hannifin Corporation by 14.6% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 762,482 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $122,236,000 after purchasing an additional 97,084 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in Parker-Hannifin Corporation by 1,163.3% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,754,907 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $281,346,000 after purchasing an additional 1,615,987 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IPG Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Parker-Hannifin Corporation during the first quarter worth approximately $217,000. 79.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Parker-Hannifin Corporation alerts:

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: This piece was published by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this piece on another publication, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of United States and international trademark & copyright laws. The legal version of this piece can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/10/12/parker-hannifin-corporation-ph-shares-sold-by-quadrant-capital-group-llc.html.

Parker-Hannifin Corporation (NYSE:PH) traded up 0.74% during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $178.87. 161,961 shares of the company traded hands. Parker-Hannifin Corporation has a 52-week low of $118.77 and a 52-week high of $179.03. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $169.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $162.15. The company has a market capitalization of $23.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.67 and a beta of 1.42.

Parker-Hannifin Corporation (NYSE:PH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The industrial products company reported $2.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.31 by $0.14. Parker-Hannifin Corporation had a net margin of 8.18% and a return on equity of 22.90%. The business had revenue of $3.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.52 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.90 earnings per share. Parker-Hannifin Corporation’s quarterly revenue was up 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Parker-Hannifin Corporation will post $9.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have issued reports on PH. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $189.00 price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin Corporation in a research note on Friday, July 14th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Parker-Hannifin Corporation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 21st. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Parker-Hannifin Corporation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Parker-Hannifin Corporation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $198.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Parker-Hannifin Corporation from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $188.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $177.18.

In other Parker-Hannifin Corporation news, VP Joseph R. Leonti sold 408 shares of Parker-Hannifin Corporation stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.70, for a total transaction of $65,565.60. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 7,318 shares in the company, valued at $1,176,002.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Martin C. Maxwell sold 2,640 shares of Parker-Hannifin Corporation stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.67, for a total transaction of $437,368.80. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 31,718 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,254,721.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 5,389 shares of company stock worth $878,913 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.12% of the company’s stock.

About Parker-Hannifin Corporation

Parker-Hannifin Corporation is a manufacturer of motion and control technologies and systems, providing precision engineered solutions for a range of mobile, industrial and aerospace markets. The Company operates through segments: Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial Segment is an aggregation of several business units, which manufacture motion-control and fluid power system components for builders and users of various types of manufacturing, packaging, processing, transportation, agricultural, construction, and military vehicles and equipment.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Parker-Hannifin Corporation (NYSE:PH).

Receive News & Ratings for Parker-Hannifin Corporation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Parker-Hannifin Corporation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.