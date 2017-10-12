Paratek Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (PRTK) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Sell

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTK) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning.

According to Zacks, “Paratek Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. The Company focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics that treat infectious disease agents. The Company’s lead product candidate, omadacycline, is a tetracycline-derived antibiotic being developed for use as a first-line monotherapy for serious community-acquired bacterial infections where antibiotic resistance is of concern for treating physicians. Its second product candidate, WC 3035 is a tetracycline-derived compound designed for use in the treatment of acne and rosacea. Paratek Pharmaceuticals, Inc., formerly known as Transcept Pharmaceuticals, Inc., is based in United States. “

PRTK has been the subject of a number of other reports. HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on Paratek Pharmaceuticals from $36.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a buy rating and issued a $50.00 target price on shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Raymond James Financial, Inc. reiterated a strong-buy rating and issued a $36.00 target price on shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, August 24th. ValuEngine lowered Paratek Pharmaceuticals from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Monday, September 18th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Paratek Pharmaceuticals from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, July 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Paratek Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $37.44.

Shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals (PRTK) traded down 1.21% during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $24.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 246,521 shares. The firm’s market cap is $677.37 million. Paratek Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $9.80 and a 12-month high of $29.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $25.54 and a 200 day moving average of $22.68.

Paratek Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PRTK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.64) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.89) by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $7.51 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.50 million.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PRTK. Teachers Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Paratek Pharmaceuticals by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 25,363 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $391,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in Paratek Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at $211,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in Paratek Pharmaceuticals by 9.9% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 15,566 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $300,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Paratek Pharmaceuticals by 17.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 84,045 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,618,000 after buying an additional 12,505 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Paratek Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth about $630,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.37% of the company’s stock.

Paratek Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. The Company is focused on the development and commercialization of therapeutics based upon tetracycline chemistry. Its product candidates are the antibacterials omadacycline and sarecycline. Omadacycline is an antibiotic being developed for use as an empiric monotherapy option for patients suffering from serious, community-acquired bacterial infections.

