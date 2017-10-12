Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC Purchases 3,084 Shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (CFR)

Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its position in Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR) by 2.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 122,292 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,084 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC owned about 0.19% of Cullen/Frost Bankers worth $11,484,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CFR. Invictus RG acquired a new position in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers during the 1st quarter valued at about $109,000. Fiduciary Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers during the 2nd quarter valued at about $136,000. Mosaic Family Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Mosaic Family Wealth LLC now owns 1,718 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $161,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado increased its stake in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 1,791 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $168,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Denver Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers during the 2nd quarter valued at about $200,000. Institutional investors own 80.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR) opened at 96.09 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $6.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.93 and a beta of 1.35. Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. has a 52-week low of $69.86 and a 52-week high of $99.20. The company’s 50-day moving average is $89.62 and its 200-day moving average is $91.40.

Cullen/Frost Bankers (NYSE:CFR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The bank reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.29. Cullen/Frost Bankers had a return on equity of 11.23% and a net margin of 28.49%. The business had revenue of $295.87 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $316.40 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.11 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. will post $5.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 31st were given a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 29th. Cullen/Frost Bankers’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.79%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on CFR shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. BidaskClub raised shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 5th. Barclays PLC upped their price objective on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from $97.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $93.00 price objective (up previously from $90.00) on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers in a research note on Thursday, July 6th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. downgraded shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $97.50.

Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc is a financial holding company and a bank holding company. The Company, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of products and services throughout Texas markets. The Company’s segments include Banking, Frost Wealth Advisors and Non-Banks. The Banking segment includes both commercial and consumer banking services, and Frost Insurance Agency.

