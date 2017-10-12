Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC Has $11 Million Position in The Ultimate Software Group, Inc. (ULTI)

Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lowered its stake in The Ultimate Software Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTI) by 1.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 52,384 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 508 shares during the quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC owned approximately 0.18% of The Ultimate Software Group worth $11,004,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ULTI. Creative Planning grew its stake in The Ultimate Software Group by 257.4% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 504 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $106,000 after acquiring an additional 363 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of The Ultimate Software Group by 24.7% during the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 857 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $180,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of The Ultimate Software Group by 23.1% during the 2nd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 873 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $183,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in shares of The Ultimate Software Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $200,000. Finally, ETRADE Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Ultimate Software Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $201,000.

ULTI has been the subject of several research reports. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of The Ultimate Software Group in a report on Monday, July 3rd. BidaskClub lowered The Ultimate Software Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 30th. SunTrust Banks, Inc. initiated coverage on The Ultimate Software Group in a report on Monday, June 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $240.00 price target for the company. Roth Capital lifted their price target on The Ultimate Software Group from $254.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $235.00 price target on shares of The Ultimate Software Group in a report on Friday, July 28th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $235.29.

Shares of The Ultimate Software Group, Inc. (ULTI) opened at 195.66 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $191.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $204.96. The Ultimate Software Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $180.29 and a 12 month high of $233.42. The company has a market capitalization of $5.84 billion, a PE ratio of 201.92 and a beta of 1.07.

The Ultimate Software Group (NASDAQ:ULTI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The technology company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $224.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $228.02 million. The Ultimate Software Group had a net margin of 3.47% and a return on equity of 7.20%. The Ultimate Software Group’s revenue was up 20.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.76 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that The Ultimate Software Group, Inc. will post $3.53 EPS for the current year.

In other The Ultimate Software Group news, Director James A. Fitzpatrick, Jr. sold 4,613 shares of The Ultimate Software Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.39, for a total value of $924,399.07. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,005,850. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Robert Manne sold 5,000 shares of The Ultimate Software Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.39, for a total value of $1,001,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 78,633 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,757,266.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The Ultimate Software Group Company Profile

The Ultimate Software Group, Inc (Ultimate) is a cloud provider of people management solutions, referred to as human capital management (HCM). The Company’s UltiPro product suite (UltiPro) is an engaging solution that has human resources (HR), payroll and benefits management. As of December 31, 2016, UltiPro included global people management, available in 14 languages with more than 35 country-specific localizations.

